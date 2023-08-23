Dengue, two cases not related to travel. Patients on the mend Constant monitoring Ministry of Health-ISS

On 18 and 20 August 2023, two confirmed cases of Dengue were reported by the Lombardy Region and the Lazio Region respectively, not related to travel to areas endemic for the infection. The two patients are on the mend and all the procedures for the prophylaxis and disinfestation of the places involved have been activated.

For both cases, the National Blood Center and the National Transplant Center have activated all the necessary measures for the prevention of transmission from blood and blood component donations from potentially viraemic asymptomatic donors and the Regions have launched vector monitoring and control measures in the places frequented by cases, as required by the National Plan for Surveillance, Prevention and Response to Arboviruses (PNA) 2020-2025, active throughout the Italian territory.

Epidemiological and entomological investigations continue to verify places of exposure and possible transmission chains.

The Ministry of Health, with the support of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, as well as by PNA, is monitoring the situation throughout the national territory.

The two cases were reported to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

This event is part of the European context in which the Dengue virus is transmitted by the Aedes albopictus mosquito, now permanently present in most of Europe. Autochthonous cases have recently been identified in France. Since the beginning of 2023, 79 imported cases have been identified in Italy, which do not differ in clinical characteristics and course from the native ones.

Consultation

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

