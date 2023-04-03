Another case of Dengue infection in Arezzo. According to the investigations conducted by the ASL Toscana Sud Est, it would not be an indigenous case but imported from abroad, in particular from South America where the woman who contracted it comes from.

The lady, a 38-year-old, arrived in Italy about ten days ago for tourism. In recent days, while you were still in Rome, you accused fever. Once she arrived in Arezzo she then also manifested a rash: she therefore went to the emergency room of the San Donato hospital and from here was hospitalized in the Infectious Diseases department.

“The laboratory tests – explains the ASL in a note – confirmed the positivity to the infection. Yesterday, Sunday 2 April, she was discharged: her health conditions are good“.

In the night between 3 and 4 April the disinfestation: that’s where

What is Dengue

“The infection is transmitted to humans through the bite of a tiger mosquito. The infection is transmitted from human to human only through the bite of a mosquito that has previously bit an infected person.

As required by the regional resolution and the national plan for prevention, surveillance and response to Arboviruses, a disinfestation intervention will be carried out aimed at avoiding the risk of transmission of the infection. Risk – assures the Hygiene Office of the Asl Tse East Area – rather remote given that we are not in the middle of the summer season and the population of adult mosquitoes is still rather limited”.

Precautions to follow against Dengue

“In view of the coming heat – recommends the Public Hygiene Office – it is very important that every citizen collaborates to limit the development of vectors through some simple precautions”.

1 – Avoid the definitive or temporary abandonment in open spaces (including terraces, balconies and flat roofs) of containers of any nature and size in which rainwater can collect, and prevent any collection of even temporary stagnant water;

2 – Empty any water contained in them and arrange them so as to avoid water accumulation following rain; otherwise, proceed to close them using a mosquito net or airtight lid or empty them daily, avoiding discharging the water into the drains.

3 – Prevent the formation of water stagnation on plastic sheeting or any other concave surface.

4 – Avoid leaving games and inflatable pools and similar with stagnant water for more than 5 days.

5 – Check and periodically clean the gutters and rainwater drains.

6 – Avoid collecting water when watering potted plants and planters (the saucers must be checked and emptied and/or left to dry at least every 5 days).

7 – Clean fountains and ornamental pools from any obstructions.

8 – Empty fountains, tubs and swimming pools that are not in use or proceed with a suitable anti-larval treatment.

9 – Treat the water present in manhole covers, drain grates, rainwater collection wells present in privately owned spaces, using products with certain larvicidal efficacy. Alternatively, proceed with the closure of the same manholes, drain grates, rainwater collection wells with a mosquito net which must be suitably maintained in integrity conditions and free from leaves and debris in order to allow the water to flow out.

10 – Keep the courtyards and open areas clear of weeds, brushwood and rubbish of all kinds, and arrange them so as to avoid stagnation of rainwater or water from any other source.

11- Provide for the courtyards and uncovered grounds of inhabited centres, and in the neighboring uncultivated, unproductive and/or unused areas, for the regular mowing of the vegetation, with a suitable frequency according to the vegetative development.