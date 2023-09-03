Dengue, West Nile Virus, Chikungunya: Italy as a tropical country?

Hearing about cases of an exotic infectious disease in Codogno can evoke disturbing memories, but the reporting of several patients with a possible or confirmed diagnosis of dengue in Lombardy, as in Lazio, shouldn’t make us fear that it is the spark of a new pandemic . The same is true for some people returning from trips abroad with chikungunya or for the presence in Italy of the West Nile virus, reported since the beginning of the year in over 130 cases.

