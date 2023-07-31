Denmark and Sweden want to ban gatherings where the Koran is burned. Burn some pages in front of the Stockholm Parliament

How to defend freedom of expression without offending and insulting other people’s religions? This is the dilemma Denmark is facing after the burning of the Koran which sparked protests in Islamic countries. This is why the Danish foreign minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, is evaluating the possibility of banning by law demonstrations that involve the destruction of the Koran or other religious texts, justifying the measure on security and diplomatic grounds. And Sweden could do the same after having risked not being admitted to NATO due to the Turkish opposition also fueled by this type of action. Just today some pages of the Koran were set on fire during a demonstration in front of the Stockholm Parliament. The perpetrators of the fire – authorized by the police – are two people of Iraqi origin, Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem. The episodes centered on the Koran, in addition to triggering protests from the Muslim world, have led Swedish intelligence to indicate an increased risk of Islamist attacks in the country.

The idea is to intervene in certain circumstances when “the religion and culture of other countries are insulted with significant negative consequences for Denmark”, reads a statement from the Danish Foreign Ministry which underlines how these protests have made the game of extremists and sowed divisions. “Denmark is seen as a country that facilitates the insult and denigration of the cultures, religions and traditions of other countries in many parts of the world,” the note explains. But at the same time the government assures that “any change will be made within the framework of the constitutionally protected freedom of expression”.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson seems to have reached the same conclusion, who is coordinating with the Danish government to implement a similar provision. ‘We have already started analyzing the situation from a legal point of view in order to consider measures to strengthen our national security and the safety of Swedes in Sweden and around the world,’ he wrote on Instagram.

In June, an Iraqi Christian refugee living in Sweden burned a copy of the religious text outside Stockholm’s central mosque. The man was then granted permission to destroy the Koran for a second time last week, which led Sweden to evacuate staff from the embassy in Baghdad after the building was stormed and set on fire by protesters Last week two Danish activists far-right trampled on the sacred text and set it on fire on a tinfoil tray next to an Iraqi flag in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen.

