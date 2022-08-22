Home Health Densitometry, a useful test to learn about bone health (and more)
Densitometry, a useful test to learn about bone health (and more)

Densitometry, a useful test to learn about bone health (and more)

A densitometry can save bone health. But not only. By intercepting the possible presence of calcium plaques at the level of the abdominal aorta, it could also have a value in the early diagnosis of a form of dementia. This, in a nutshell, is the conclusion of a study published in the journal The Lancet Regional Health by a group of Australian researchers.

