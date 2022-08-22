A densitometry can save bone health. But not only. By intercepting the possible presence of calcium plaques at the level of the abdominal aorta, it could also have a value in the early diagnosis of a form of dementia. This, in a nutshell, is the conclusion of a study published in the journal The Lancet Regional Health by a group of Australian researchers.
See also It seems that official promotional content has flowed out, OnePlus 10 Pro may choose to be released on 1/11-mashdigi-technology, new products, anecdotes, trends