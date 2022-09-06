Ah, how wonderful it is to be able to show off very white teeth! In recent years, where you turn you turn, it seems that almost everyone has them. Especially on social media, you see young and old showing triumphant smiles, perfect and sparkling. Many will be the result of computer tweaks, of course, but many others are authentic, truly admirable. Pure enviable.

Those lucky ones who can blind the observer even just opening their lips on the brilliance of their incisors, will probably have taken care of their teeth even during the holidays and if the good result has been there, it is because they have had excellent habits.