Home Health Dental care: how to preserve a smile from coffee to an aperitif
HealthSalute

Dental care: how to preserve a smile from coffee to an aperitif

by admin
Dental care: how to preserve a smile from coffee to an aperitif

Ah, how wonderful it is to be able to show off very white teeth! In recent years, where you turn you turn, it seems that almost everyone has them. Especially on social media, you see young and old showing triumphant smiles, perfect and sparkling. Many will be the result of computer tweaks, of course, but many others are authentic, truly admirable. Pure enviable.

Those lucky ones who can blind the observer even just opening their lips on the brilliance of their incisors, will probably have taken care of their teeth even during the holidays and if the good result has been there, it is because they have had excellent habits.

See also  In a blink of an eye, "Kerbal Space Program" has been launched for ten years: talk about the heritage of the game and the upcoming sequel-Kerbal Space Program

You may also like

He returns from the Caribbean and discovers he...

Health card, the new one will soon arrive...

Monkeypox: The peak has passed but the submerged...

She had a brain tumor, but they treated...

Heart, cannabis for chronic pain can increase the...

Covid, China says yes to the aerosol vaccine:...

Medicine, the entrance test is underway: 65 thousand...

Sleep medicine, Professor Vicini brings together specialists in...

The 5 best gyms in Como and surroundings

Is eating beets good for your health? Here...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy