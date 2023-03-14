There are various recommendations for this. The drug experts at Stiftung Warentest rate fluoride tablets as suitable to a limited extent to prevent tooth decay in children. Combined preparations of vitamin D and fluoride are rated as unsuitable. The reason: there are no studies that prove that the early intake of fluoride in the time before the first tooth erupts actually helps. Our experts advise: Parents should only brush their child’s teeth regularly with toothpaste containing fluoride once the first tooth has erupted.

The assessment of the Healthy into life network – an amalgamation of several specialist societies based at the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture. Since the beginning of 2021, they have been recommending that babies should be given one fluoride vitamin D tablet every day from birth until they have their first tooth. Parents have a choice from tooth eruption to their first birthday: they either brush their little one’s teeth twice a day with water or fluoride-free toothpaste and give them a fluoride-vitamin D tablet once. Or they brush their teeth up to twice a day with a blob of fluoride toothpaste the size of a grain of rice, vitamin D is then on its own.

The experts agree on one point: under no circumstances should fluoride tablets and toothpaste containing fluoride be used together. In young children, too much fluoride can lead to fluorosis. Then white spots appear in the enamel of the permanent teeth. The exact dosage of children’s toothpaste protects against fluorosis.

Tipp: Good for everyone when the family cooks with fluoridated table salt. You can find more information in the table salt test.