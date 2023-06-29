Dental health beware: Habits that seem harmless but have terrible consequences

Be careful with your dental health, there are some seemingly harmless habits that actually have terrible consequences

When it comes to personal hygiene, it is impossible not to mention the dental health. You have to take care of it every day, brushing your teeth after every meal and visiting a dentist regularly for cleaning and care of any cavities or other imperfections.

In addition to the habits we all know, there are some things you should definitely know. In particular, there are some seemingly harmless habits but which in reality can prove to be very dangerous for our dental hygiene. This is why it would be better to avoid them or contact a dentist immediately to solve problems.

Dental health, here are the habits that should be avoided

Some dentists gave the warning directly, who wanted to alarm people about seemingly innocuous customs and that we all have had at least once in a lifetime. But which are actually potentially very dangerous and could lead to serious consequences for personal hygiene.

In particular, it is very dangerous have a drink during the day, perhaps when you are at work and decide to leave it next to your desk. This is because the acid found in drinks is a very dangerous component, especially as regards the typical white color of the teeth.

And we’re not just talking about sugary drinks like Coca-Cola. Even simply sparkling water contains some small amounts of acid. Enamel is the hardest mineralized substance in the body in general, but prolonged exposure to acids can cause demineralization, erosion and tooth decay.

Sipping a cup of coffee, tea or juice for too long can cause enormous damage and imperfections. It would be better drink it all right away rather than sipping on something other than plain water for several hours. So that the saliva in the mouth has time to wash away the food particles, neutralizing the acid levels. But the process of neutralization of PH levels of the mouth to a more protective interval can takes up to an hour.

That’s why, sipping the same drink for a whole day, the saliva won’t have time to increase the oral pH, and the teeth they will not be remineralized and strengthened. It should also be remembered that, even just after having had a single drink, it would be optimal to go to the bathroom to brush your teeth, use mouthwash and floss. So as to remove any residue of dirt and allow the teeth to ‘heal themselves’ completely.

