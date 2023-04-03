Home Health Dental practice takeover – medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness
Challenges, opportunities and practical implementation

spitta new release: dental practice takeover

Balingen, April 03, 2023 – Spitta, Germany’s leading media company for dentistry and dental technology, is presenting the first edition of the work “Dental Practice Takeover – Challenges, Opportunities and Practical Implementation”, which contains comprehensive specialist knowledge about taking over a dental practice and moving into showing independence.

The specialist book is aimed at dentists who want to take over a dental practice and become self-employed. Since the decision to have your own practice is trend-setting for your personal future for years to come, starting a business should be well planned and thought through.

The work is divided into three sections: preparation, implementation and follow-up of a practice takeover. With the help of optimal step-by-step instructions, the guide provides support in every phase of the takeover process: from the initial search for donor practices to long-term successful practice management.

This work is the ideal guide for taking over a practice – regardless of whether you are still considering whether starting your own practice is the right thing to do, whether you are already planning to take over a practice or if the takeover process has already been initiated.

The reference book is available for EUR 148.80.

More information and reading samples at: www.spitta.de/za-praxisuebernahme

Bibliographic data:

Beate Kirch

Dental practice takeover

Challenges, opportunities and practical implementation

1st edition

336 pages, 7 color illustrations and 15 color tabs, paperback, 24 * 17 cm

148,80 EUR [D]

ISBN 978-3-910397-08-8

With around 100 employees and more than 30,000 satisfied customers, Spitta GmbH, part of the WEKA Group, is a market-leading provider with a broad product and brand portfolio for dental and dental technical media, professional training, software and online solutions. The Spitta Academy has established itself with numerous advanced training events and courses in the field of dental and medical training and through brands such as “dios” or “entolia” Spitta inspires with user-oriented online and software solutions for practice management, quality management and employee training.

Press contact

Spitta GmbH

Victoria Hermann

Tel: +49 7433 952-342

Mail: [email protected]

www.spitta.de

