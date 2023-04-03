Challenges, opportunities and practical implementation

spitta new release: dental practice takeover

Balingen, April 03, 2023 – Spitta, Germany’s leading media company for dentistry and dental technology, is presenting the first edition of the work “Dental Practice Takeover – Challenges, Opportunities and Practical Implementation”, which contains comprehensive specialist knowledge about taking over a dental practice and moving into showing independence.

The specialist book is aimed at dentists who want to take over a dental practice and become self-employed. Since the decision to have your own practice is trend-setting for your personal future for years to come, starting a business should be well planned and thought through.

The work is divided into three sections: preparation, implementation and follow-up of a practice takeover. With the help of optimal step-by-step instructions, the guide provides support in every phase of the takeover process: from the initial search for donor practices to long-term successful practice management.

This work is the ideal guide for taking over a practice – regardless of whether you are still considering whether starting your own practice is the right thing to do, whether you are already planning to take over a practice or if the takeover process has already been initiated.

The reference book is available for EUR 148.80.

More information and reading samples at: www.spitta.de/za-praxisuebernahme

Bibliographic data:

Beate Kirch

Dental practice takeover

Challenges, opportunities and practical implementation

1st edition

336 pages, 7 color illustrations and 15 color tabs, paperback, 24 * 17 cm

148,80 EUR [D]

ISBN 978-3-910397-08-8

