Home Health Denying rumors that it will shut down in the summer, Google emphasizes that the Stadia cloud streaming game service will continue to operate – yqqlm
Health

Denying rumors that it will shut down in the summer, Google emphasizes that the Stadia cloud streaming game service will continue to operate – yqqlm

by admin
Denying rumors that it will shut down in the summer, Google emphasizes that the Stadia cloud streaming game service will continue to operate – yqqlm
[This article comes from: Mashdigi]

But how long it can last is still the part that players pay more attention to

In response to recent market rumors that Google’s Stadia cloud streaming game service will be shut down this summer, Google earlier via Twitter respond to clarificationemphasizing that it will continue to operate in the future and provide more game services.

Since the current development model is obviously different from the original idea, it is even more inclined to cooperate with external companies, so that external companies can build their own streaming game services with Stadia technology, plus former Google Stadia head Jade Raymond, Google vice president and Stadia products Key figures such as the person in charge, John Justice, left one after another, and Google also canceled its own game-related business, making the future of Stadia services obviously more uncertain.

However, Google’s earlier response emphasized that the Stadia service will continue to operate, and will continue to provide more free games for Stadia Pro subscribers, such as “Saints of the Black Street 3: Remastered Edition”, “Santa: Half”, which are expected to be available in August. Elf Heroes and Murder by Numbers, as well as Ubisoft’s upcoming “Rage of the Sea” in November this year, and EA’s “FIFA 23” expected to be launched in late September this year will all be on the Stadia service.

However, based on the fact that many of Google’s services in the past were closed after lack of sufficient number of users, whether it can attract more people to use it at present, and under the squeeze of similar services provided by Microsoft, Sony, NVIDIA, and Amazon, the Stadia service will be closed. It’s hard to say whether it will announce the closure one day, or just keep the technical cooperation business.

About the Author
Mashdigi
Mashdigi
Yang Youzhao, who was born in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, used to be the editor-in-chief of the digital channel of United News Network (udn.com), and maintains the status of providing writing and authorizing content under his real name or Mash Yang’s name on various website channels, and continues to be involved in Internet, technology-related events, exhibitions, etc. haunt. The writing content covers personal interests, including mobile phones, networks, software, components, and technology market trends, as well as various types of unpleasant content, and continues to pay attention to Apple, Microsoft, Google, Intel, AMD, Nvidia, etc. The dynamics of technology manufacturers in your life and mine.

See also  Benny Goodman connects via radio with New York and plays the clarinet from Hollywood

You may also like

Several cooks for a single kitchen. How Kuiri’s...

There is no man who does not play...

Why washing eggs is wrong: what you need...

Microsoft once launched a host war to compete...

Who is the most popular game subscription service...

Photoshop teaching decompression: makeup and expressions can be...

Stroke and hypertension, watch out for an afternoon...

The specific performance of high-end gaming laptops is...

Does running in the heat really burn more...

VMware Fusion Preview Release, Supports Windows 11 with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy