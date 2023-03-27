This is what the deodorant test by Stiftung Warentest offers

Test­ergeb­nisse. The table for our current test shows ratings of 19 deodorant sprays for women and unisex products. In addition to brands such as Nivea, Dove and Fa, we also tested five certified natural cosmetic deodorants, such as those from Weleda, Lavera and Speick. Also in the test: own brands from discounters and drugstore chains such as Rossmann and dm. Two other tables show good rollers, sticks and creams from our 2019 test of deodorants and antiperspirants that are still available.

Kauf­beratung. The tested deodorants cost between 0.40 and 9.25 euros per 100 milliliters – but not all are worth their money. We say which sprays reliably protect against bad body odor and which ones you can save on.

Heft­artikel. If you unlock the topic, you get access to the PDFs for our deodorant tests from test 5/2021 (women, unisex), 6/2019 (unisex) and 5/2016 (men).