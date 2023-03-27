Only every third deodorant in the test protects well
Fancy warmer weather and lighter clothing? If you don’t want to start smelling when the temperature rises, you can use deodorant. Stiftung Warentest wanted to know in good time for spring which pump sprays and aerosols can be relied on. Result: Out of 19 deodorants, only six are convincing. Five products with fragrances and presentations aimed more at women and a unisex spray provide good protection against underarm odour. The rest weaken or even fail completely.
This is what the deodorant test by Stiftung Warentest offers
Testergebnisse. The table for our current test shows ratings of 19 deodorant sprays for women and unisex products. In addition to brands such as Nivea, Dove and Fa, we also tested five certified natural cosmetic deodorants, such as those from Weleda, Lavera and Speick. Also in the test: own brands from discounters and drugstore chains such as Rossmann and dm. Two other tables show good rollers, sticks and creams from our 2019 test of deodorants and antiperspirants that are still available.
Kaufberatung. The tested deodorants cost between 0.40 and 9.25 euros per 100 milliliters – but not all are worth their money. We say which sprays reliably protect against bad body odor and which ones you can save on.
Heftartikel. If you unlock the topic, you get access to the PDFs for our deodorant tests from test 5/2021 (women, unisex), 6/2019 (unisex) and 5/2016 (men).
Deo-Sprays im Test
-
Test results for 19 deodorants 05/2021
-
Test results for 2 antiperspirants 06/2019
-
Test results for 5 deodorants 06/2019
Disappointment for natural cosmetics fans
The five natural cosmetic products in the test are not convincing either. Three of them are even deficient: they do not succeed in preventing armpit odor efficiently. That surprises. Because even if some strict rules apply to certified natural cosmetics, their suppliers also have ingredients available that can keep bacteria in check. This was shown in our last deodorant test in 2019: At that time, two natural cosmetic deodorants were rated good.
Antiperspirants in the test
Unlike deodorants, antiperspirants should also protect against armpit wetness. Especially those who have the feeling of sweating a little more willingly buy them.
In previous tests, we always tested antiperspirants in addition to deodorants. Unfortunately, we had to do without it in 2021 due to the corona pandemic. Because in order to be able to measure the effectiveness, we would have had to send our test subjects to the sweat room for two 40-minute sessions – a closed room with a temperature of around 38 degrees Celsius and 35 percent humidity. Because of the large number of test persons, it would only have been possible to ensure protection against infection with a great deal of effort.
However, if you unlock the current test, you will find out which good antiperspirants from our 2019 deodorant test are still available with the same formula.
What is the difference between deodorants and antiperspirants?
Both are designed to counteract armpit odor. Substances that mask or neutralize odors help with this. And antibacterial ingredients – because it is bacteria whose metabolic products make it smelly.
Deodorants mask armpit odor with fragrances, and they usually also contain alcohol, which keeps odor-causing bacteria in check. With statements such as “0% aluminum” or “without aluminum salts”, many deodorant suppliers explicitly point out that they do not use aluminum salts. These products are not intended to reduce sweat and thus moisture.
Antitranspirantien should also work against sweat (anti = against; perspire = sweat). Aluminum salts usually help with this. The most commonly used aluminum salt is aluminum chlorohydrate. It temporarily narrows the sweat gland outlets and thus reduces the amount of sweat.
For a long time it was feared that the aluminum salts could accumulate in the body and damage bones, the brain and organs. Recent study results have been able to dispel many concerns (aluminum in antiperspirants – the all-clear for antiperspirants).
Do men sweat differently than women?
There are differences in sweating behavior. Men often sweat more than women. Because men have more sweat glands, and these are usually much more active – they excrete more sweat and earlier than women.
Men, women, unisex: What is behind the designations?
In Men’s Deos basically the same ingredients are used as in deodorants for women. There are more differences in the individual formulations of the products as well as in the presentation of the packaging and the scents. Deodorants for men often have a slightly tart scent, with a more spicy-woody note.
women’s deodorants often smell flowery or powdery, and the packaging should also appeal more to women.
Unisex-Deodorants should appeal to all genders with a neutral scent and packaging design.
What you should know about deodorants and antiperspirants
How long should a good deodorant provide protection and what about a 48-hour promise of protection? What else can be done to prevent bad underarm odor and excessive sweating? In our FAQ What helps against underarm odor and wetness? we give answers to the most important questions about deodorants and antiperspirants and also explain what is important when disposing of empty spray cans and glass bottles.
User comments posted before April 28, 2021 refer to a previous deodorant test.