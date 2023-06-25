Depilation on the face, the simple and natural method for those with sensitive skin or intolerant to depilatory creams: we all have it at home

Depilation on the face requires a lot of attention because this area of ​​the body is particularly delicate and it is easy to redden.

Eyebrows, mustache and hair: shaving your face is sometimes really difficult and painfulespecially in those very delicate areas that are affected by the tear.

You can choose whether to proceed with waxing, tweezers, razor but there are also valid alternatives that partially solve the problem.

Facial hair removal: the natural and easy method

Facial hair removal is not always suitable, especially for women who have very delicate or intolerant skin. This is because after the tear, especially the wax in the lip area, there is a risk of determining a real dermatitis, which then leads to the peeling of the skin itself. When this process takes place, even if we actually remove the hair, we thicken that area more and more, making it chromatically different from the rest.

How to depilate the skin of the face without pain (tantasalute.it)

Of course, there are lightening creams or those for hair removal, but putting them near the lips and therefore the mouth is not the best. However, the situation does not change even when it comes to sideburns or chin hair, which – especially in old age and after menopause – sprout everywhere and are difficult to eradicate, as well as clearly visible. So how do you remove them? Yes, there is the wire for delicate tearing, but this practice is also quite delicate.

The unexpected solution then comes from a totally natural product, such as baking soda, which can be found easily and cheaply. For a long time it has been used for cleaning, beauty and cleansing, but among the many benefits it also boasts that of facilitating hair removal. It’s natural, it’s not chemical, it’s safe and can be used on all skin types.

It is a valid ally especially for those who cannot use the classic methods of hair removal. First just clean your face then remove dirt, oil and makeup. Now mix the baking soda with water until it forms a paste. You have to add the liquid a little at a time to figure out how to get a pasta of the perfect size. Apply the material on the areas to be treated, leave for twenty minutes and then remove all with warm water, then apply a moisturizer. The process should be repeated a couple of times during the week for smooth and velvety skin.

