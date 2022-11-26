Home Health Depression, 8-minute online test reveals if you’re at risk: here are the questions
Health

by admin
It only takes eight minutes to know if you are at risk depression. He tells us”Manto“, a technological tool developed by the scientific collaboration between the University of Ferrara and the universities of Bologna, New York and Stockholm, in a study published in the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry.

How Manto works

To know your health, you need to answer a few simple questions about yourself and your daily life. Through some algorithms studied by researchers, the tool will be able to tell in advance how close or far it is from the so-called dark evil. To test yourself just connect to the siteusable free of charge and anonymously by the over 55 population, statistically more at risk, who is able to calculate the probability of developing depression in the following two years.

To use Manto it is sufficient for a person to go to the site and answer some questions, strictly anonymously, about the symptoms of depression and some other aspects of life. You don’t have to fill them all in, but the more answers you provide, the more accurate your estimate will be. At the end of the short questionnaire (currently in Italian or English) the site will produce an estimate of the individual risk score, expressed as a percentage.

With Manto, scientists propose an innovative approach to early identify and prevent depression (the most common pathology among women) for which various risk factors are known, including sleep disturbances, pain and other physical symptoms. These are elements that Manto seems able to detect and then transform into an estimate of the risk of developing the disease.

The consequences of depression

“According to the WHO, depression is the leading cause of disability in the world – underlines Martino Belvederi Murri of the Department of Neuroscience and Rehabilitation of the University of Ferrara, first author of the study – About 15% of people suffer from depression at least once in one’s own life: the consequences can range from transitory suffering to the loss of a job and social relationships, up to suicide”.

«The impact of the pandemic, the isolation, the economic crisis and the rise in the average age – continues Murri – have meant that depression is becoming an extremely widespread economic and social problem, especially in second adulthood. Unfortunately, depression often goes unrecognized or doesn’t receive timely treatment. This depends on several factors, such as the lack of information, the stigma, or the scarcity of resources of public mental health services”.

What to do if the score is low

If the risk score is high, for example greater than 60%, don’t panic: there are several ways to act. First of all, for example, changing your lifestyle, such as exercising or engaging in stimulating activities. Then sleep disturbances or pain symptoms can be treated. Numerous other treatments and preventive actions are also available, such as psychological, pharmacological and behavioral strategies, alone or in combination.

