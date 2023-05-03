Depression and anxiety, the worrying “side effect”: few know it

A team of researchers has investigated the consequences of depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder at the level of biological aging: here’s what they discovered.

Let depression and anxiety be a woodworm capable of undermining our well-being to the foundations it’s nothing new. An aspect hitherto little considered, however, concerns the consequences on biological ageing. Julian Mutz and Cathryn Lewis, both researchers at King’s College London have tried to fill this gap. And the conclusions they have reached are very worrying, even if there is a glimmer of hope.

The new research, presented this weekend at the European Congress of Psychiatry in Paris, shows that individuals with long-standing mental health problems such as depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder are biologically older than their actual chronological age. Scientists looked at blood metabolites – small molecules produced during the process of metabolism such as lipids, cholesterol and amino acids – of more than 110,000 UK residents. And they found that those with mental illnesses had a “metabolite profile” that indicated they were older than they actually were.

The long-term repercussions of anxiety and depression

“People with bipolar disorder had blood markers that indicated they were approximately two years older than their chronological age,” explains Mutz. The findings complement previous research which found that people with mental health problems tend to live shorter lives and get sicker more (from diabetes to heart disease). In a 2002 study, Mutz found that anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder are associated with higher odds of medically fragile conditions, and therefore higher mortality.

The people with severe mental health conditions may even die up to two decades earlier from ‘preventable physical conditions’, according to the World Health Organization. Hence, it makes sense for clinicians to track the metabolic profiles of patients with mental disorders and use changes in those profiles to evaluate the effectiveness of health interventions. Fortunately, there are steps patients can take to slow their biological aging, Mutz explained to Fortune. Factors contributing to faster biological aging in people with mental illnesses include physical inactivity, overreactions, social isolation and loneliness.

“Those factors are known to have a negative impact on health and addressing them would be beneficial,” says the expert. As? To slow down their biological aging it is certainly useful to practice more physical activity, perhaps with regular strength and resistance training, to stop smoking, to form and maintain positive relationships. It is likely that such lifestyle changes could also improve mental health itself. However, “they will be difficult to reach for those who are seriously ill,” she adds. In conclusion, “Any strategy, at the level of psychological, pharmacological or other treatments, should always be agreed with your doctor”.