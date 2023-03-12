Depression has been a topic here on the blog several times. No wonder. They are part of our everyday life. According to data from the Robert Koch Institute, around 7% of adults have been diagnosed with depression over the course of a year. Some certainly wrong, but others remain undiagnosed. That’s about as many as there are diabetes diagnoses. So two common diseases. And in both cases there is an argument about what the causes are and what to do about them.

If you look at the state of the world, the prevalence of depression is not surprising. The climate catastrophe is progressing and despite all the warnings, CO2 emissions are not changing, hunger in the world is being combated rather hesitantly, much more money is going into armaments, there are wars in many countries, now also on our doorstep in Ukraine , after Corona has also robbed us of a lot of confidence. So there are plenty of good reasons to get depressed, and I’m actually not happy about these things. But are these the causes of clinically relevant depression?

The number of depressions seems to have stayed pretty much the same for many years and the Robert Koch Institute writes in its report “Mental Health in Germany” from last year that this will continue to be the case. Even the corona pandemic hasn’t changed anything – until now.

But the discussions about what depression actually is and how to deal with it are increasing again. The only thing that is almost indisputable is that “depression” describes a condition from which people suffer who feel particularly depressed, powerless, thrown out of everyday life by negative thoughts and feelings. But does it come “from within”, is it a physical illness? Does it come from outside, from the burden of life that one has to carry? Does it come from how you have learned throughout life to deal with stress and crises? Or something of everything, or different for everyone? It doesn’t matter: The answer to this has a lot to do with how you deal with depression: Where is the help of family and friends enough, where is professional help in the form of psychotherapy or medication needed, where would it be important, and more also to address the social frameworkthat pave our way in life?

Yesterday and today, the Evangelische Akademie Tutzing, in cooperation with the Munich Alliance Against Depression, dedicated a conference to these questions. Once again. I had already reported here about one of the earlier events of the Academy.

The current conference was titled “Strong against depression!” One may ask who this appeal is actually aimed at. To those affected who can’t be strong right now? To her environment? The help system? To society? And what gives strength against depression? This brings you back to the question of what depression actually is, what causes it and how to deal with it. There were again intensive discussions about this in Tutzing. The “serotonin thesis” of depression, i.e. the assumption that depression is caused in principle by a disruption in the serotonin balance in the brain, has a large impact Review by Joanna Moncrieff et al. get hit again, or maybe get the deathblow. Peter Gøtzsche, the controversial Danish epidemiologist, has repeatedly pointed outthat serotonin synthesis is not supported by good studies. In Tutzing, the psychotherapist Thorsten Padberg explained the status of the discussion again – you can see his view of things in his book “The Depression Trap” read. It is written in a way that is easy to understand, a kind of history of recent depression research. It’s a pity that the publisher couldn’t do without the lurid title, but at least the book isn’t called “The Depression Lie”. Well, if publishers don’t think about sales, the business economists there might get depressed.