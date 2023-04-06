There would be there wisteria among the biological causes of depression. This amino acid has the ability to send a slowdown signal to the brain. This slowdown would contribute to the development of even severe depression, anxiety and mood disorders. The news is contained in a study by the Wertheim UF Scripps Institute for Biomedical Innovation & Technology in the United States. This discovery could revolutionize treatments for depression. However, experts argue that despite the search results are promising, he is really too busy to talk about possible therapies.

The problem with antidepressant drugs

The problem with antidepressant drugs is that they often take weeks to work and sometimes they don’t work for everyone. It is therefore a top priority to find new therapies. The use of some narcotic substances such as i hallucinogenic mushrooms o lysergic acidLSD for instance.

How many Italians suffer from depression?

In Italy there are 7.5 million people affected by major depression according to data released by the Italian Society of Psychiatry (SIP). In percentage terms it means that in Italy 12.5% ​​suffer from this systemic disease. Among other things, according to many experts, the figure is underestimated. It is already about today leading cause of disability.

Biological causes of depression: the role of glycine

The study in question started several years ago. The same team had isolated a molecular switch, called the GPR158 receptor, that induces some symptoms of depression if we live in a situation of prolonged stress over time. The new finding is that the key to this switch is glycine, an amino acid that is also easily found on supermarket shelves as a supplement with the goal of improving mood. It is also found in protein foods such as legumes and meat.

Biological causes of depression: the right balance must be found with glycine

Glycine does not have a single role. It is found in different cells. In some it sends signals of slowing down, in others of excitement. Some research claims that it is a growth factor for invasive prostate cancer. Of course, new investigations are needed to understand how our body manages to find the right balance.

