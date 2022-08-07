A rich diet of fruit and vegetables, and therefore of antioxidants, mineral salts, vitamins and fibers, as well as being indispensable in periods of extreme temperatures, it also helps to keep the mood high. This is confirmed by two very different studies published in recent days, which however both come to this conclusion.

The first, conducted by the psychologists of the British Aston University, and published in the British Journal of Nutrition, is based on interviews with over 400 adults, questioned on both psychological well-being and eating habits. One fact emerged clearly: both the habit of consuming fruit often and the habit of indulging in salty snacks of poor nutritional quality have an effect on anxiety and depression. In particular, the more often fresh vegetables are consumed during the day, the higher the mood, even regardless of the overall quantity. Instead, the more often you consume salty and high-fat foods such as potato chips, the more you go towards what the authors call ‘mental lapses’, that is, moments in which you have real temporary cognitive deficits such as forgetting why you are doing it. a certain thing, where is a familiar object, or a name that remains’on the tip of the tongue‘. A large number of these episodes have been associated with symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression, and a low level of mental well-being.

Another aspect highlighted by the study is the importance of consuming fresh vegetables: cooked ones seem to be less effective, from this point of view, probably because micronutrients that are lost during cooking, and which act as neurotransmitters, contribute to keeping the mood high. (as confirmed by the fact that it is not so much the overall quantity that counts, but the frequency of intake). Translated into advice, the study therefore calls for fruit to be eaten as a snack, and authorizes us to think that the upcoming restrictions on salty snacks, in place this autumn in the UK, will have positive repercussions not only on the physical health of the British, but also on that. mental.

The second study, published on Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences, started with the American data of the Framingham Offspring Study, created to find out what promotes or prevents cardiovascular disease and has reached the second generation of participants. In particular, in this case the aim was to verify the possible correlations between a pro-inflammatory diet and the condition of frailty that affects 10-15% of the elderly population and the associated depression. More specifically, the question was: Does depression amplify the effects of a poor diet that promotes inflammation?

To understand it the authors analyzed the mood and eating habits of about 1,700 non-frail elderly people followed for 11 years, and then re-evaluated to verify any frailty that occurred. In the re-evaluation it was evident that those who showed signs of depression and had a pro-inflammatory diet, therefore poor in fresh fruit and vegetables and rich in unhealthy foods, had also developed a condition of fragility much more often. The pro-inflammatory diet had therefore had a synergistic effect with depression, increasing its worst consequences, and this is not surprising, because those who are depressed are already in a condition of chronic inflammation. Therefore, adding inflammation due to a wrong diet can only cause further damage. The same group, in recent months, had also demonstrated (in two studies published on’American Journal of Clinical Nutrition) the complementary aspect: the Mediterranean diet is associated with a reduction in the risk of frailty and, conversely, a diet of low nutritional value and above all pro-inflammatory increases it.

In addition to contributing to maintain a good state of health and to prevent many of the non-communicable diseases, fresh fruits and vegetables therefore help to keep the mood high even when you are elderly, and not to fall into frailty.

© All rights reserved Photo: AdobeStock

