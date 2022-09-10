One of the mood disorders that catalogs an increase in cases worldwide is depression. This pathology, caused by biological, genetic and psychological causes, is often confused with other disorders or only with a period of sadness. Today we will look at the 10 symptoms that can be red flags.

Apathy and loss of interest. It leads those who suffer from it to lose interest in everything around them. Not only for those activities that were previously a source of happiness but also for all those daily activities that are very important for existence. Insomnia and sleep disorders In fact, those who suffer from depression often also have sleep disorders.

Insomnia or, on the contrary, sleeping for many hours, are among the most frequent symptoms. Prolonged sadness. Those who are depressed are not only sad, but experience a perception of increased and continuous sadness marked by a feeling of emptiness and a depressed mood.

Constant fatigue: fatigue in this phase shows itself both mentally, due to anxiety, apathy and the feeling of emptiness, but also on a physical level. Weight loss and lack of appetite are a frequent symptom of depression. People suffering from such a disorder may also suffer from sudden weight loss.

Fatigue, apathy and physical and mental pain greatly impair the ability to make decisions. This type of symptom is intrinsically linked to all the other symptoms that reduce interest and the will to live or to do anything. Depression and suicide are very closely linked: between 40% and 70% of patients with this disease increases these thoughts.

Negative emotions that follow depression can end in suicidal thoughts. Depression can cause a feeling of unreality. Depressed people may feel that they are not in control of their actions, as if they are in a parallel dimension. Lack of interest puts a strain on the concentration of those with depression. For this reason, starting a new day can become very tiring and devastating.

Finally, head and joint or generalized pains can be a wake-up call of depression and can aggravate the situation by producing a risky vicious cycle. Here are the 10 most common symptoms in people with depression.