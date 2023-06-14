Depression, how to recognize the symptoms in adolescents – breaking latest news

Depression is a frequent disorder among children and adolescents and it is commonplace to think that it is only a problem for adults. “For 10 years we have seen a surge in psychiatric diseases and depression among young people and the pandemic has exploded the phenomenon with the doubling of cases” he underlines Stefano Vicari, director of the Neuropsychiatry Unit at the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome. Before the Covid the 13% of teenagers, especially girls, went through at least one episode of depression during adolescence, which could last even just a few months. In pandemic the percentage doubled and reached 25%.

Symptoms But how do you know that a teenager or pre-adolescent suffers from depression? «The symptom that most helps mothers and fathers to understand it is the appearance ofanhedoniai.e. the difficulty experiencing pleasure: kids suddenly stop pursuing activities they used to enjoy» points out Vicari, who is also full professor of child neuropsychiatry at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Rome. «It is very important that parents, teachers, educators – specifies the expert – are attentive to the changes. If a kid who played sports, slept peacefully at night, had a good academic performance, ate regularly and unexpectedly starts talking less than usual at home, doesn’t want to go to play football anymore or starts to do badly in school, does struggling to wake up, eating too much, or too little, it is advisable to consult your doctor».

Long-term negative feelings But the big question is how to distinguish these signals from normal changes that occur in adolescence in most boys and girls? «Count thetime span – clarifies Vicari – because if the discomfort lasts a few weeks or a few months then it is very likely that we are dealing with a problem of depression and help must be asked for ». A depressed little boy often tries feelings of sadness, crying can appear for no apparent reason as well as feelings of hopelessness, emptiness and frustration. They are also common theresocial isolationl'introversionthe low self-esteem with a'heightened sensitivity to failure. "Sometimes the boys have outbursts of anger. If a teenager manifests often anger and irritation is another symptom of a possible depression. However, a single episode is not enough – warns the child neuropsychiatrist – a bad day happens to everyone. But if it happens with a certain frequency it is once again a sign ».

Do not underestimate It’s good in the family don’t underestimate the symptoms of a depression or acts of self harm, the latter increased exponentially with the pandemic. «We know that depression hides behind 83% of attempted suicides, so the signs should not be overlooked in any way: at Bambin Gesù, 60% of hospitalizations occur for self-harm or attempted suicide. These are numbers that should make us think».