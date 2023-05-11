Depression im Alter|Altersdepression | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

Isolation is one of the most dangerous factors because it is often unrecognized, neglected or overlooked. This particularly affects older people who have lost their partner through death or divorce. But little is said about depression in the elderly. Neither by those affected nor by others.

With the increasing proportion of older people in the total population, the number of depressed older people is also increasing. Their living situation is different today than it was when they were young: Often the widowed grandmother or the single aunt was supported by their own mother as part of the extended family. Today, older people live alone in their homes or have to go to nursing homes because they can no longer look after themselves at home. Mobile society means that young people work and live here today and there tomorrow, or make it possible for both parents to have a family and work. Many old people are left alone.

However, there are other risk factors for depression in old age:

The normal aging process favors the development of depression due to a different brain metabolism.

In diseases such as dementia, cardiovascular diseases or cancer, depression plays a major role as a concomitant disease.

Nutrient deficiency: In depressed people, the concentration of vitamin B12 and folic acid was found to be too low.

Certain medications can increase the risk of depression.

Depression in old age has the same signs as depression in younger people. But older people often do not dare to admit a deteriorated mood or even call it a symptom of illness. Depressed older people are more likely to talk about their fears or physical problems. Anxiety and panic can be accompanied by heart palpitations, tremors and dizziness. They also complain of physical complaints such as weakness and rapid fatigue, headaches, palpitations, pain, dizziness, shortness of breath and shortness of breath.

Older people are more likely to look for physical causes of their difficulties and are also reluctant to talk about psychological problems. The signs of depression are usually not recognized as an illness by the environment either, but attributed to the normal aging process. In addition, the signs of depression are often masked by other clinical pictures and are difficult to recognize. However, given that a relatively high proportion of older people suffer from depression, the assumption that it is normal to be somewhat depressed in old age is a cruel mistake. The tendency to suicide increases with age. In most industrialized countries, the suicide rate is highest in men over the age of 65.

Antidepressant medication and psychotherapy usually help. But it is also important for those affected to have meaningful employment and to be part of a social network: if it is no longer the extended family, there are social structures such as neighborhood help clubs or similar that help to establish sufficient social contacts for those affected . Either way, it’s important to keep a watchful eye out for our senior citizens.