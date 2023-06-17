Depression in adolescents is more frequent than one might think: how to recognize it and intervene

Depression is an evil that can affect not only adults, but also adolescents: what are the signs to watch out for?

Defined as “the evil of our time”, the depression it affects thousands and thousands of people around the world. What many do not realize is that the figure does not only concern the adult segment of the population, but also a part of children and adolescents. A disorder that has had a significant increase since the Covid-19 pandemic, according to what al Corriere della Sera Stephen Vicaridirector of the Neuropsychiatry Unit of the Bambin Gesù hospital and professor of Child Neuropsychiatry at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Rome.

During a delicate period such as adolescence, it is quite normal for boys to go through a brief phase in which they feel particularly low and less enthusiastic than usual about activities previously considered pleasant and rewarding. They would be especially girls to incur at least once in a depressive episodebut if before Covid there was talk of 13%, now we see double the cases. How can parents realize in time that their son or daughter is going through this kind of malaise?

Depression, even teenagers can suffer from it: how to notice it and which path to take

It is essential that parents, teachers and adults in general who are involved in the education of children observe carefully changes in their behavior. According to Vicars, “the symptom that helps mothers and fathers to understand it the most is the appearance ofanhedoniai.e. the difficulty of experiencing pleasure: boys suddenly stop following activities they used to love”.

Sadness, emptiness, sudden crying, isolation, lack of self-confidence: these are the signals that must alert us. The point, however, is that it is not always easy to distinguish a transitory phase from a complex problem such as depression.

If, as we have said, adolescence is in itself a period in which there is the possibility of feeling down in some moments, How do you distinguish a normal passing crisis from a much deeper disorder? “The time frame counts – explains the expert – because if the discomfort lasts a few weeks or a few months then it is very likely that we are dealing with a problem of depression and help must be sought”.

Intervening in time is a key point because in some cases, unfortunately, the risks are high: we refer to acts of self-harm, incredibly increased after the pandemic. “At Bambin Gesù, 60% of hospitalizations occur for self-harm or attempted suicide”, says Vicars. If a parent notices some of the symptoms listed above in their child, they should speak to the pediatrician or the attending physician. It will be these two professional figures who will advise you to contact the child neuropsychiatrist which will establish the extent of the problem: “In the milder forms, psychotherapy is generally sufficient, in the more serious ones, where the tendency to suicide is manifested, the drug is fundamental”.