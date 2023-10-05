Depression in diabetes|Blood sugar disease increases depression

The severe mood disorder can be a result of the blood sugar disorder or its cause. The studies also show that the occurrence of depression is often associated with poorer metabolic control, more complications and a significantly reduced quality of life. The rate of depression is particularly high in people with secondary illnesses. There are also long-term consequences such as eye and kidney damage.

Depression is widespread; an average of 10 percent of the population already suffers from this disorder. The rate of depression is even higher among diabetics. 20 to 25 percent of type I and type II diabetes patients suffer from depression in addition to diabetes. A trigger for depression in people with diabetes can be the perceived limitations in quality of life, for example due to regular insulin injections and blood sugar tests. If patients also develop depression, this has an impact on the course of diabetes therapy: They then begin to no longer control their blood sugar, not take their medication or ignore diet rules. As a result, they would not achieve the therapy goals and would more often suffer from complications of diabetes mellitus.

Conversely, depression leads many people to an unhealthy lifestyle with smoking, obesity and lack of exercise. This in turn increases the risk of developing diabetes.

In science, different approaches are emerging to explain the interaction between diabetes and depression. On the one hand, it is known that depressive symptoms influence patients’ lifestyle and illness behavior. People with a depressive disorder exercise less and smoke more. In addition, controlling blood sugar is often more problematic in this patient group, as is controlling high blood pressure. However, since the course of the disease in diabetes is significantly influenced by lifestyle, behavior associated with depression in diabetics can increase the risk of further illnesses and a shorter life expectancy.

On the other hand, it is observed that the depressive course of the disease is accompanied by neurobiological changes that can promote the development of a secondary illness or reduce life expectancy. In depressed patients, for example, various changes in the hormonal balance, the immune system, the cardiovascular system as well as increased coagulation activity during bleeding are currently being scientifically discussed.

It therefore seems urgently advisable to offer diabetics with depression an adapted treatment regimen in order to break the unfortunate connection between diabetes and depression and to sustainably improve the quality of life of the affected patients.

Further topics on health and medicine

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

