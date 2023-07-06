Depression in summer, among the causes the loss of sleep

The probability of the onset of mood disorders in the summer and of an increase in cases of depression is particularly high among adolescents and young adults. In this summer period, one of the causes is deprivation, or the loss of hours of sleep, due to the heat in people who, for various reasons, do not use cooling systems for domestic environments. “Don’t sleep at night,” explains the psychoanalyst Adelia Lucattinia member of the Italian Psychoanalytical Society, “is in itself a cause of depression, on a psycho-organic basis”.

Sleepless boys

Furthermore, young people who have just finished their high school studies often live even at night trying, unconsciously, to make up for lost time. Wrong lifestyles are themselves a cause of depression.”

A situation that can lead to negative consequences in the long run: numerous studies show that suffering from depression in childhood and adolescence is associated with greater difficulties in relationships and in life in general, and with worse mental and physical health, even as adults. “This is especially true for those who have suffered for prolonged periods of depressive syndromes”, continues Lucattini.

A problem that involves many young people, who are often unable to understand what is happening to them. “Constantly being subdued, especially during adolescence, has more negative repercussions than a single depressive episode, even very early, if it is recognized and treated. It is therefore necessary to intercept psychological and emotional discomfort in children, and to intervene using the most appropriate tools to individual situations, taking into account the peculiarities associated with young age. Psychoanalytic treatment is undoubtedly one of these”.

The alcohol

Among the causes of depression, the consumption of alcoholic beverages should also be underlined. In fact, with increasing doses, alcohol has a depressant effect on the Central Nervous System, as it inhibits the function performed by glutamate, one of the excitatory neurotransmitters, thus slowing down its activity and functioning, including mental. For young mothers, on the other hand, summer can lead to depressive stages especially if, with the closure of school and the lack of summer camps, they find themselves looking after their children completely alone, without any help. Bad mood can also manifest itself in people who feel or see themselves overweight and who, with the arrival of summer, feel embarrassed about wearing light clothes and worried about the ‘dress rehearsal’.

Seasonal depressive syndrome

“Stress in the summer can also be linked to the ‘seasonal depressive syndrome’, which, among other things, does not allow you to experience even the holidays with serenity”, concludes Adelia Lucattini. “Another important element is the sense of emptiness due to the suspension of school, sport, work and all those ongoing and organizational activities that mark everyone’s time during the other seasons. To feel good, it is necessary to learn again to experience otium, the industrious rest that revitalizes from within and gives serene happiness”.

