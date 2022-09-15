Does a gray day with little light affect our mood? In patients with depression, postpartum depression and with bipolar disorders, the problem is amplified. Science could be at a turning point in curing these diseases. But how?

The solution is to manipulate the nerve signals that are activated when the eye is hit by sunlight and reach the brain. This is what emerged from a study published in the journal Science Advancesconducted on mice by researchers at the University of California at San Diego coordinated by the Italian neuroscientist David Dulcis.

Cells in the retina and circadian rhythm

In a 24-hour cycle, physical changes occur in our body, such as the change in body temperature and the release of hormones, mental, behavioral, such as mood swings.

In our eye, in addition to cones and rods that allow us to see colors and reconstruct an image in our brain, there are also 1 million specialized cells in the retina that are activated based on changes in the intensity and duration of sunlight.

These cells target particular neurons in the brain located in the hypothalamus: the neurons of the suprachiasmatic nucleus. These neurons are sensitive to the light-dark cycle and regulate mood and learning by producing different neurotransmitters, i.e. chemical messengers, which influence the functions of an organism.

They have the ability to activate or not the production of substances to maintain physiological processes such as the cycles of hunger and sleep, essential for the survival of the organism.

Light, hypothalamus and neurotransmitters

The research showed how mice exposed to short / long periods of light activated fewer neurons than others and how their organisms’ response to the light-dark cycle could be modulated.

“The most important finding in this study is that we figured out how to artificially manipulate the activity of specific neurons in the suprachiasmatic nucleus,” Dulcis points out.

If it were possible to confirm these findings in humans as well, then science might be able to develop targeted therapies.