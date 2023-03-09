Treatments for mood disorders include different approaches including psychotherapies, medications and supplements, depending on the severity of the diagnosed disorder. But a new study, to traditional healing methods it adds a third: physical exercise. Exercise which, according to researchers at the University of South Australia (UniSA), should even be considered the main treatment for mild to moderate depression and anxiety, as it appears to be 1.5 times more effective than traditional therapies. But is it really so? And which exercise is more suitable?

Exercise against anxiety and depression: the study — According to the researchers, there are many trials in support of the fact that physical activity can help counteract mood disorders. But nevertheless, sport is not yet prescribed as a cure for mild to moderate forms of anxiety and depression. This is said to be because previous studies have looked at a wide variety of physical activities in different population groups, making it difficult for doctors to understand how they might be beneficial in treating mood and behavior disorders. “Physical activity is known to help improve them,” says lead author, clinical exercise physiologist Ben Singh. “Yet, despite the evidence, it is still not widely adopted as a first-line treatment.”

To evaluate how different physical activities can help with depression, anxiety and other forms of psychological distress in adults, Singh and his colleagues analyzed 1,000 studies involving more than 128,119 participants in all. The result of the review was surprising: by comparing the effects of exercise with those of usual care, Australian researchers found that exercise improved symptoms of moderate depression and anxiety 1.5 times more than psychotherapy or medication. And quite quickly too. "Research shows that it doesn't take long for exercise to make a positive change in our mental health," Singh comments.

However, the effects of physical activity on mood disorders are not equal. For example, yoga and other mind-body exercises would help reduce anxiety, while resistance exercise would be more effective with depression. “And high-intensity exercise produces the most dramatic improvements for depression and anxiety, while exercise that lasts longer appears to have a smaller effect,” Singh comments. The fact that intense but short-lived activities are more effective than long and soft seems contrary to common sense, but the authors say it could be because people find it easier to do a shorter workout.

conclusions — In fact, most of the studies analyzed by the Australian researchers concerned mild to moderate depression and anxiety. Further research could lead to more multifaceted conclusions. And it should be emphasized that the results do not exclude that drugs and psychotherapy are essential treatments for many mental health conditions. But they suggest that exercise can play its part and deserves attention. “Physical activity is very helpful in improving symptoms of depression, anxiety and distress in adults, including those with diagnosed mental disorders and those battling with chronic illnesses,” the authors comment.