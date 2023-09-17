Depression: what are the lifestyles to adopt to prevent it

solofinanza.it

An accurate English study published by Nature Mental Health reveals anti-depression lifestyles. Here’s what they specifically are based on the data collected

The depression it is a condition that unfortunately we can find ourselves dealing with throughout our lives. According to data fromOms circa one in twenty adults suffers from depression. The triggering factors are multiple and combine both biological and health-related ones lifestylesbut they are not always so tangible and simple to grasp.

However, there are measures that can be taken to try to prevent it. At least this is what emerges from research published on Nature Mental Health and conducted by a team of researchers including some of theUniversity of Cambridge. Below are all the details.

Lifestyles that help prevent depression

In carrying out the study, the data collected by the company were taken into consideration UK Biobank relating to approximately 290 thousand people of which 13 thousand are in a state of depression. The monitoring lasted nine years in which the research group managed to identify the seven healthy lifestyles that are linked to a lower risk of falling into depression.

First of all it is important sleep well, between seven and nine hours a night. This is a detail that made the difference more than all the others that we are going to see since it reduced the possibility of going into depression by 22%. Immediately afterwards we find one good social life which decreases the chance of being afflicted by depression by 18%. It is also quite useful against the form of depression known as recurrent depressive disorder.

Abstain from smoking (20%), regular physical activity (15%), moderate sedentary lifestyle, moderate alcohol consumption (11%) and healthy diet (6%) they are the other valid allies to keep depression at bay. Based on the number of lifestyle factors to which individuals adhered, three groups were then created called favorable, unfavorable and intermediate lifestyle.

Who had joined the intermediate group were 41% less likely to experience depression than those in the unfavorable group. The difference, however, was as much as 57% with those in the favorable group. Of course this kind of pathology it is also related to the DNA as he stated Barbara Sahakian one of researchers from the University of Cambridge. At the same time, however, he reiterated that taking care of your lifestyle can make a huge difference.

