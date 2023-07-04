Depression: what are the most common symptoms and (above all) how to try to get out of them

Depression is a more widespread problem than one might think and affects people of all ages closely. Recognizing this state of mind is important to help those who suffer from it get out of it.

Certainly everyone has experienced a difficult moment in the course of their life. Being sad is more than natural, but there are those who take the backlash quite badly, coming to think they deserved this disappointment, to the point of feeling guilty and constantly wondering if things could have gone differently.

The risk that this state of mind may in a short time border on depression can be more than concrete, but it would be simplistic to think that this problem can only concern people who have a weak character. At the same time, it should not be assumed that it is only a disorder involving the mind, but also ends up affecting the body.

Depression: A problem that can affect anyone

One certainly cannot speak of depression just because there are some days in which one is particularly down in the dumps and you think you can’t solve a problem. In order to define this situation as such, it is in fact necessary that some very specific situations occur, so that even those who know someone who experiences this state of mind can know how to be of help.

Both men and women can be depressed, regardless of ageeven if it is mainly the females who can suffer from it. At the moment there are still no certainties as to what the triggering causes could be (there are those who think that there may also be a hereditary basis), but other extra factors may also have an impact. For example, the diagnosis of a serious illness or the adverse effects triggered by the abuse of any substance or medication, including drugs.

We talk about real depression if at least five of these symptoms occur for at least two weeks:

unexplained weight loss or gain, not accompanied by changes in your diet;insomnia or constant hyperinsomnia; lack of energy and motivation to carry out daily tasks; difficulty thinking or concentrating even in daily activities, including those that were once valued and loved; depressed mood most of the day and nearly every day; of guilt, even unmotivated, towards any situation or perception of not being able to perform even apparently normal tasks; sanction of weakness or constant agitation; thoughts of death or suicide, even daily, but also attempted suicide or elaboration of a plan for take his own life.

Curing depression is fortunately possible, preferably with the support of a therapist, which can help identify what the triggers are. Depending on the case, the doctor can decide whether to combine this with the intake of some specific drugs.

