ROMA – Great anticipation for the decisions of Sports Judge Gerardo Mastrandrea, called to judge what happened during and immediately after the derby match. The reports of the field inspectors will be decisive, in addition to the images available. To evaluate the exchange of jokes between Mourinho and Lotito and many face to face that took place in the locker room and which saw the involvement of various members.

12:50

Fines for Lazio and Rome

Fine of 6 thousand euros to Lazio for ‘having, during the match, his supporters launched several firecrackers and smoke bombs and some small bottles into the playing enclosure’. Fine of 4 thousand euros to Rome for ‘having his supporters, during the match, throw two flares and two smoke bombs into the playing enclosure’.

12:47

Lazio, Marco Ianni also stopped

One-day ban for Sarri collaborator Marco Ianni: ‘for having, on the 44th minute of the first half, abandoned his position and tried to face the coach of the opposing team’.

12:45

The disqualification for Nuno Santos

One-day ban and fine of 10,000 euros for Nuno Santos, goalkeeping coach: ‘for having, on the 44th minute of the first half, getting up from the bench, assumed a threatening attitude towards a player of the opposing team, seeking physical contact with him which was not possible due to the intervention of the Fourth Official, but causing nervousness between the two benches.

12:42

Stopped Ibanez

One day disqualification for Roger Ibanez as well: ‘double yellow card for misconduct against an opponent’.

12:40

The provision on Gianluca Mancini

Disqualification for one effective day of competition for Gianluca Mancini: ‘for misconduct towards an opponent; already cautioned (fifth sanction)’.

12:37

The decisions of the Sports Judge on Marusic

Marusic is disqualified for one effective day of competition and fines of 15,000 euros: ‘for having, at the end of the match, assumed a provocative and vulgar attitude towards the players of the opposing team, causing a reaction from them and from the entire bench’.

12:35

The decisions of the Sports Judge on Cristante

Disqualification for one effective day of competition, admonition and fine of 10,000 euros for Cristante: ‘misconduct towards an opponent (sixth penalty); for having, at the end of the match, in reaction to the provocation of an opposing player, taken an aggressive attitude towards the same, failing in the attempt to face him as he was stopped by an assistant’.

12:30

Sarri’s words

Maurice Sarri, the day after the derby, he returned to talking about the victory over the Giallorossi: “We are happy to have made our people happy. This is a victory that can give us fuel. Do you have the advantage for the Champions League race? Second place leaves the time it finds. In the last five games we have managed to recover 6/7 points over teams we had in front of us. There are still many to go at the end of the championship and anything can happen”. Then the jab at Mourinho.

12:10

No investigation by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office

On what happened in the post derby there will be no investigation to accept the development of the facts by the Federal Prosecutor, Giuseppe Chiné. The federal inspectors witnessed the whole situation, so the ball went directly to the sports judge, Gerardo Mastrandrea.

11:45

The anti-Semitic chants during the derby

Lazio, with a press release, condemns the bad events that occurred during Lazio-Rome: “Lazio dissociates itself from any behavior of this type, illegal and anachronistic, being above all an injured party by such behaviour”. Here the entire press release.

11:25

Lotito and the background on the chaos in the locker room

“I didn’t utter a word, I saw a tumult between one of my players and one from Roma. One thing I didn’t like, that is that the Roma player was completely naked in the corridor”. This is how Claudio Lotito recounted the post derby events in the belly of the Olimpico. Qui le altre parole su Mourinho.





11:00

The Mourinho question in the locker room

Could Mourinho stay in the locker room after the game? The answer is yes. Technically, in fact, the Portuguese coach’s sanction ended with the derby. And for this reason, unlike Sassuolo, Mourinho was able to enter the locker room once a certain amount of time had passed, as has always happened in the past by regulation. Here the latest on the news.

10:50

The Mourinho-Lotito quarrel: what they risk

Obviously, the argument between Lotito and Mourinho in the locker room also ended up on Judge Mastrandrea’s table. Big words flew between the Lazio patron and the Roma coach, but nothing more. It is possible that their question does not lead to any serious consequences. Here the news about the chaos in the changing rooms.

10:20

It’s up to the Sports Judge to clarify

The referee’s report, together with the report of the federal inspectors who witnessed what happened between the two teams, will be decisive in the formation of Mastrandrea’s judgement. There are hours of waiting, the derby between Lazio and Rome is not over yet.

10:00

Lazio-Roma, what can happen?

The Sports Judge will have to evaluate the behavior of the players, managers and managers of their respective technical staff. Ibzanez, Marusic and Cristante will be sanctioned (expelled during and at the end of the match). Waiting for Mancini and the players and managers who became the protagonists of heated discussions in the locker room. READ EVERYTHING

