Münster – Anyone who thinks “skin is skin” has thought wrong! The skin of men and women differs in many ways. The texture is different, influenced by the hormone “testosterone”, men’s skin is 15 – 24% thicker than women’s. It contains more collagen fibers, is more robust and also ages more slowly. At the same time, the skin of the men also produces about twice as many lipids – it tends to increase pores and is more greasy. People with greasy (mixed) skin and often men who naturally tend to form an increased lipid formation, the best way to use facial care for gel formulations with oil.

The derivation from seborrhea builds the logical bridge to the most suitable care series DERMASENCE Seborra, this regulates oily skin that is prone to impurities. With the repositioning, there is a complete care series for those affected, which convinces with keratolytic, anti -inflammatory and soothing components of active components. All products are suitable for accompanying dermatological therapy.

Die DERMASENCE Seborra Light Gel Cream has a skin-clarifying and hydrating effect on oily and combination skin. Panthenol and bisabolol have a soothing effect, the skin is soothed and cared for. With salicylic acid, the complexion is refined and feelings of tension are reduced at the same time. The cream absorbs pleasantly quickly, which leads to higher compliance.

Die DERMASENCE Seborra Light day care with SPF 30 (formerly Cream Soft LSF 30) reduces impurities and offers daily UV protection in a very easy basis without leaving a sticky film. With bisabolol, panthenol and vitamin E, the skin is cared for and soothed. The cream spreads easily and absorbs quickly.

DERMASENCE Mousse cleansing foam and DERMASENCE Tonic as an effective supplement

However, “just” using a cream every day is not enough. The cleansing routine is also important and essential for an effective improvement of the complexion of oily and combination skin.

with the activating DERMASENCE Mousse cleansing foam the skin is cleansed and regenerated down to the pores. Glycol and salicylic substances refine the coarse-pored complexion. The skin’s protective acid mantle is regenerated by optimizing the pH value.

Afterwards it works DERMASENCE Tonic with witch hazel and bisabolol, as well as panthenol and allantoin caring and calming. With a low alcohol content (5%), it is particularly skin-friendly and also suitable as a mild aftershave. The natural adjustment of the pH value is also supported.

By using these products, nothing stands in the way of an effective skin care routine for oily and blemish-prone skin.