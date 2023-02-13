RAlso known by the term “Duhring’s”, dermatitis herpetiformis is a disease consisting of irritation of the skin due to the onset of numerous bubbles and blisterswhich cause an intense itching sensation.

This skin pathology is considered one of the rare skin diseases related to celiac disease; for this reason it is defined as celiac disease of the skin. Rather rare in children and the elderly, this pathology is more frequent in adults and young people. Find out the details.

Dermatitis herpetiformis: what it is and how to recognize it

Dermatitis herpetiformis, despite its name, is not related to any form of herpes, but refers to the appearance of blisters, bubbles and scabs, reminiscent of the typical marks left by Herpes.

Also, the disease is also known as Duhring’s dermatitis herpetiformis in honor of the doctor who discovered and described it for the first time in 1884. However, only in 1960 was the close correlation with celiac disease identified. Who suffers from dermatitis herpetiformis is definitely celiacbut a celiac does not necessarily manifest dermatitis.

This type of dermatitis has nothing to do with seborrheic dermatitis, atopic dermatitis or nummular eczema.

Dermatitis herpetiformis usually lasts a lifetime, because it becomes chronic and recurs in alternating cycles.

Cause dermatite erpetiforme

The causes of dermatitis herpetiformis are associated with celiac disease.

There is a genetic dysfunction that prevents the immune system from recognizing some structures as the body’s own. In celiac disease, all of this translates into an attack on the intestinal mucosa.

In dermatitis herpetiformis, on the other hand, the attack affects the epidermisAntibodies damage skin cells. This pathology can also be linked to other autoimmune diseases:

pernicious anemia;

type 1 diabetes mellitus;

thyroid malfunction.

Dermatitis herpetiformis: symptoms

I symptoms of dermatitis herpetiformis occur between the ages of 20 and 30. If the pathology is not promptly treated, the skin lesions can remain for long periods and then disappear and recur periodically.

The areas of the body most affected are the knees, elbows, shoulders and lumbar region, but in some cases dermatitis herpetiformis also affects the face, hands and scalp.

Symptoms are:

blisters grouped in various areas of the body;

grouped in various areas of the body; erythematous spots;

bubbles then replaced by crusts;

redness;

severe itching;

burning;

different pigmentation of the skin.

Usually, dermatitis herpetiformis is a very itchy rashand the consequent rubbing can be the cause of further bacterial super-infections.

Treatment and natural remedies for dermatitis herpetiformis

Erpetiform dermatitis it is sometimes confused with other types of skin lesion that have similar symptoms.

A skin biopsy is done to diagnose dermatitis herpetiformisin order to search for the antibodies responsible for the pathology, by carrying out the analysis on a small part of skin tissue not affected by the symptoms.

For the treatment of Duhring’s syndrome drugs such as sulfapyridine and sulfamethoxypyridazine may be prescribed, which can cause symptoms to regress within a few days, but will not be able to cure the disease permanently.

If these pharmacological treatments are not effective, it could be administered dapsone, a drug specifically designed for dermatitis herpetiformisadjuvant of the gluten-free diet.

The side effects, however, are heavy: vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite.

Also cThose affected by dermatitis herpetiformis must eliminate gluten from their diet. Here is a table that clarifies which foods are allowed.

Gluten-free foods Foods to avoid Rice Mixed grain soups More Ready risottos Mile Snack Buckwheat Soy sauce Potatoes Panna Manioc Yogurt alla frutta Amaranth Condensed milk Sorghum Puddings Quinoa Cured meat Legumes Ready meals Fruit Packaged meats Vegetables Butter and margarine Latte Mayonnaise Yogurt Various cereal oils Pesce Cacao Carne Spreadable creams Extra virgin olive oil Candies

In conclusion, dermatitis herpetiformis is a serious condition that requires timely and adequate treatment. Following a gluten-free diet and taking medications prescribed by the doctor can help control symptoms and improve the patient’s quality of life. cWith the right care, many patients with dermatitis herpetiformis are able to manage their condition and live active lives.