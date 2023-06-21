Dermatological skin care for dry, itchy skin

Hamburg – It itches, it scratches, it tightens – dry, scaly skin often makes life difficult for those affected. Our largest organ is our protective shield and often also the mirror of the soul. Scaly, dry and itchy skin are skin problems on the body that cause a great deal of suffering because dry skin and itching can have a major impact on the quality of life.1

Looking good and healthy skin is very important to most people these days. Skin changes can therefore severely impair body awareness and affect self-confidence – especially if the symptoms appear on parts of the body that are clearly visible, such as the arms or legs. Many of those affected are then reluctant to leave the house and neglect social contacts.

Dry skin has many faces

According to a Eucerin study among users of body care products from pharmacies, 51% of the women surveyed suffer from dry skin, while 33% suffer from itching.2 These impairments are often associated with common skin conditions such as neurodermatitis, age-related dryness, or keratosis pilaris and can severely limit the everyday life and quality of life of those affected.

Eucerin tester Chris (27 years old) also suffers from scaly, itchy skin and keratosis pilaris. But with effective skin care, the calloused skin areas can be successfully reduced. Skin lotions with urea (urea) are particularly suitable for this.

His favorite product is the UreaRepairPLUS 10% lotion, which is often used to treat or accompany keratosis pilaris therapy: “Before I used UreaRepair, I had very dry skin, sometimes cracked, and had severe dandruff formation, including on my upper arms this so-called keratosis pilaris. (…) Since I’ve been using the lotion, my skin has simply become much smoother, I hardly notice the keratosis pilaris anymore (…).”

100% increase in quality of life

The dermo-cosmetic skin care from Eucerin can increase the quality of life of those affected, as confirmed by the product testers: a full 100% of the product testers who used the basic therapy with the UreaRepairPLUS 10% lotion experienced an improvement in symptoms: The Eucerin basic therapy can improve the quality of life with dry skin Improve by 38% in just two weeks and noticeably reduce mental distress.1

Finally more well-being with itchy skin and neurodermatitis

Atopic dermatitis is the most common inflammatory skin disease in childhood. Up to 25% of all children under the age of 3 in Germany are at least temporarily affected. Not only the little ones suffer when the skin itches and burns badly. It’s also a big burden for parents.

After 10 years of intensive research, Eucerin has developed a special care series for neurodermatitis, the AtopiControl care system. Consisting of basic care for the non-aggressive phases and intensive care for the acute phases, it soothes and relieves itching and improves the condition of the skin. In addition, new attacks are prevented and their number reduced by up to 60%3. AtopiControl is suitable for babies after the first month of life, children and adults.

Franz (32 years old) and Tessa (2 years old) are also impressed by the Eucerin AtopiControl series. Her favorite product is the AtopiControl BALSAM, which relieves itching and improves well-being: “As a parent, you look for a solution for every little ailment your children have, and Tessa has neurodermatitis. (…) We must have tried 20 creams before Eucerin AtopiControl was recommended to us in the pharmacy and it really worked.”

