Dermatologist and AI as a dream team / Vision Zero eV awards this year’s Vision …

In Germany alone, around 23,000 people develop malignant skin cancer every year, and around 3,000 die from it (1). However, many of these cases could be prevented if the population avoided risk factors and made better use of early detection services. “Vision Zero eV therefore supports well-done projects that lead to skin cancer not occurring in the first place or being recognized in a curable stage,” said Dr. Georg Ralle, General Secretary at Vision Zero eV Dr. Ralle the digital solutions for skin cancer prevention and diagnostics from Dr. Titus Brinker, Heidelberg, as well as the information initiative of the patient organization Melanom Info Deutschland – MID eV “These actors therefore receive the Vision Zero Innovation Prize 2023 for outstanding achievements in oncology.”

Unprecedented accuracy in skin cancer diagnostics

dr Titus Brinker is a dermatologist and researches skin cancer at the German Cancer Research Center in Heidelberg. There he also developed the Sunface App and the AppDoc, digital applications that use selfies to illustrate the consequences of excessive sun exposure on the skin and help to clarify suspicious skin areas online. Further developed Dr. Brinker and his team developed an artificial intelligence (AI) that was able to differentiate between harmless moles and malignant melanomas better than specialists in dermatology and pathology. His latest innovation is the world‘s first AI that fully explains its decision in technical language so that it can be understood and checked by dermatologists. “The result is superhuman accuracy in skin cancer diagnostics, where dermatologists and AI work together as a dream team,” said Dr. bringer.

Clarification and information from the patient’s perspective

The patient organization Melanom Info Germany – MID eV was founded in 2017 by the melanoma patients Astrid Doppler and Katharina Kaminski. The association supports the digital networking of members and provides educational work on common social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. In addition, MID eV promotes the establishment of local self-help groups, of which there are now 13 nationwide. And finally, the association devotes itself to the planning and organization of innovative and target group-oriented events. For example, the first Barcamp skin cancer took place in January 2020, where patients gave lectures as experts on their own disease and invited to discussion.

“Dr. Titus Brinker and MID eV make excellent use of the potential of digital applications to prevent skin cancer,” commented Dr. rail. “This is in line with Vision Zero, with which we want to drastically reduce the number of cancer-related deaths, ideally close to zero. We are therefore very pleased to announce that Dr. Titus Brinker and MID eV, represented by Astrid Doppler and Katharina Kaminski, today Vision Zero Innovation Award 2023.”

Reference:

[1] https://www.krebsdaten.de/Krebs/DE/Content/Krebsarten/Melanom/melanom_node.html

