Dermatologist warns: “No, there is no such thing as a healthy tan”

Spotted an Error? Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

The number of deaths from skin cancer has risen sharply in Germany. A lack of sun protection is also considered a factor. A dermatologist provides answers to the most important questions and tips for optimal protection.

In the video above: How to find the right protection for your skin type Finally sunbathing again – whether on Mallorca or balconies. But be careful: the right sun protection is essential. Because if you remain unprotected in the sun, you risk developing skin cancer – and in the worst case it ends fatally. Skin cancer deaths are increasing The number of deaths from skin cancer in Germany has increased by 55 percent within 20 years. While around 4100 people died from it in 2021, there were a good 2600 such deaths in 2001, as the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden recently announced. Over the same period, total cancer deaths increased by just 10 percent. Older people are particularly affected. Half of those who died of skin cancer in 2021 were 80 years and older, more than a third were at least 85 years old. According to health experts, one of the factors contributing to this trend is increasing life expectancy. A lack of sun protection and a lack of awareness of the problem decades ago are also considered factors. So it is important to protect yourself. But how much cream should it actually be? What does the sun protection factor mean? And is there a higher risk of sunburn in some holiday regions than in others? Dermatologist Christian Drerup from doctorderma answers these and other questions. SPF 20, 30, 50. What does that mean? Christian Drerup: Almost every good day cream now contains a sun protection factor. That’s a good thing, because we shouldn’t just protect ourselves on vacation or in strong sunlight, but generally when we’re outside. However, a high sun protection factor should not lead to thoughtless sunbathing. The sun protection factor shown on the packaging only indicates how long the negative effects of UV radiation, i.e. sunburn, can be delayed. How long can I be in the sun and what role does skin type play? Drerup: Everyone has an individual skin type, which is determined by the color of their skin, hair and eyes. Depending on the skin type and the planned time in the sun, the required sun protection factor can be calculated. With a light skin type, for example, I have a self-protection time of 10 minutes. If I want to be in the sun for 300 minutes, I should theoretically use at least a sun protection factor of 30. The following applies as a rough guide: Sun time in minutes divided by the natural self-protection time gives the necessary sun protection factor. The time cannot be extended with timely follow-up creams. And you shouldn’t use the calculated time up to the limit anyway. The Federal Office for Radiation Protection recommends using up to 60 percent of the theoretical protection period, and only if you apply cream regularly. As a dermatologist, I always recommend using sun protection factor 50 as a matter of principle.



Is there a healthy tan? Drerup: No, there is no such thing as a ‘healthy tan’. Every tan on the skin is a sign of UV skin damage. The pigment-forming skin cells only react by tanning to prevent further UV damage. Even tanned adult skin only achieves self-protection that would be comparable to a sun protection factor of 6-8. How thick should you apply sunscreen? Drerup: Many people misjudge how much sunscreen they should be using. Especially with sun sprays, there is a great risk that too little is applied. If you only use about half of the recommended amount, you reduce the sun protection factor by up to two thirds. Further protection is lost through swimming or abrasion. The average adult should apply approximately four heaped tablespoons of cream, i.e. 2mg per cm², every time they sunbathe. Or to put it another way: If you spend your vacation for a week on the beach and apply sunscreen after swimming, i.e. apply sunscreen three times a day, you will have used up three bottles of sunscreen at the end.



What about toddlers? Drerup: Babies and small children should not be in the sun at all. Children’s skin is very sensitive and has little self-protection. It is thinner, does not yet have a pronounced protective acid mantle, and the activity of the sebaceous glands is also very weak. Adult skin produces melanin when exposed to the sun, which leads to tanning and thus additional protection against UV radiation. In children, melanin production is still low. It is now known that sunburn in childhood can increase the risk of cancer later in life because the skin has a kind of memory – every sunburn has the potential to change the cell structure of the skin. The more often this happens, the greater the risk. And what if the sunburn has struck? Drerup: The pain can be relieved by cooling. Moist compresses or cooling creams and lotions help very well in most cases. Stay away from ice packs, as the direct cold on the skin can cause further damage. If you have a very bad sunburn, you can temporarily apply cortisone cream, but not for more than two to three days. If the pain is still too great, those affected can exceptionally take light painkillers. In any case, the skin damage cannot be reversed one way or the other, so it is always better to be safe than sorry. Are there differences in vacation location? Drerup: Yes, the holiday destination even plays a major role in the risk of sunburn, because the so-called UV index differs from region to region. This indicates the daily peak value of UV radiation on the ground. The UV index depends primarily on the position of the sun and fluctuates depending on the time of year, time of day and geographical latitude. However, factors such as the concentration of ozone in the atmosphere and the altitude of the holiday destination also play a role. In Germany, the UV index usually reaches an 8-9, in the Alpine regions sometimes also an 11. Values ​​of 12 and more are even possible near the equator. People with sensitive skin should therefore rather go to Copenhagen than the Caribbean and be particularly careful when it is cloudy. Because this hardly reduces the UV index and misjudgments quickly occur. What does UV clothing bring? Drerup: In principle, every piece of clothing protects against UV radiation. The actual level of protection depends on the type of fabric and the density of the material. Special UV clothing can be helpful for people with very light skin types, outdoor sports enthusiasts or when working outdoors. In addition, the skin should also be creamed with such clothing. The so-called UV protection factor indicates how great the protective effect is. There are various standards here, for example the UV standard 801. What do I have to consider if I have a sun allergy in summer? Drerup: Colloquially, the ‘sun allergy’ is used as a collective term for various skin reactions caused by UV radiation. From a dermatological point of view, sun allergy is a polymorphic light eruption. After hours or days, redness, rashes, swelling or blisters appear on the skin, usually accompanied by itching. Hence the term polymorphic, because the skin rash can take on many different forms. The exact cause is not clear, and strictly speaking, the disease is not an allergy. Those who suffer from it should first slowly get used to the sun’s rays in spring or on holiday. Cooling, or creams containing active ingredients prescribed by a dermatologist or – and this is where the real allergy comes full circle – antihistamines can also help here. In summer, a lot helps a lot. Use sun protection factor 50 and apply sunscreen sufficiently, several times and in good time before sunbathing to avoid sunburn. If you have any questions about your skin type, possible diseases or treatment methods, you should consult a dermatologist.

