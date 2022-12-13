A new, massive season of competitions is starting at the Agrigento ASP. The company management, with the full endorsement of the Regional Health Department, has already given the go-ahead for the establishment of examining commissions in the various categories of the competition. The range of medical disciplines and specialist sectors for which the ASP of Agrigento intends to recruit new professionals is very wide: dermatology, diseases of the respiratory system, physical and rehabilitation medicine, internal medicine, haematology, geriatrics, emergency medicine and surgery , paediatrics, psychiatry, plastic surgery, orthopedics, ENT, pathological anatomy, neuroradiology, epidemiological hygiene, rheumatology, medical supervision. The procedures in place also concern the recruitment of additional professional figures: these are veterinarians (for farm hygiene, animal health and production hygiene services), pharmacists, biologists (for the clinical pathology and transfusion medicine units), chemists and physicists.

“We are about to publish numerous notices – says the ASP extraordinary commissioner, Mario Zappia – following a time schedule which, in concert with the councilor’s guidelines, is the result of careful planning. Our hope is that the new entries will allow us to further enhance the quantity and quality of the services provided in the province and allow us to overcome some critical issues due to the lack of personnel”.