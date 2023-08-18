Dermatology: What fingernails reveal about health

Firm, slightly pink and with a smooth surface: This is what fingernails and toenails should ideally look like. But that is not always the case. What changes in nails reveal about the body.

What are the signs of health problems?

Of course, only medical professionals can make diagnoses. So if you notice changes in your nails, you should discuss them with a dermatologist to get clarity.

“The sooner this happens, the faster a treatment can possibly start that alleviates possible symptoms in patients,” says the Munich dermatologist Marion Moers-Carpi. Some changes are harmless, while others can have a serious background.

An overview:

On the nail plate show up whitish dots: “This is usually harmless and sometimes indicates a calcium deficiency,” says Moers-Carpi.

The Nagelmond, the so-called Lunula, discolored: If there is discoloration on the lunula that is more pink, there could be a heart problem affecting the nail moon’s oxygen supply. A brown discoloration may indicate that there is too much fluoride in the body.

Nails are in front brittle or have small cracks: This could be an indication of a biotin deficiency. This is a water-soluble vitamin from the B complex that is found, for example, in soybeans, oatmeal or milk products – and is of great importance for enzyme reactions.

nails grow gar not or are crumbly: It is possible that the body is not sufficiently supplied with vitamin B12, which is found almost exclusively in animal foods.

brownish or yellow discolored areas: This can be an indication of nail fungus. “This is especially true if the nail also appears to be rather rotten and crumbled at the branch,” says Rheinbach dermatologist Jan-Olaf Piontek.

nail has brown spots or thickened himself: This can indicate that a malignant melanoma, i.e. black skin cancer, may have formed under the nail – or a white skin cancer.

nail is discolored black: This can be a so-called subungual hematoma, a bruise caused by an injury. “The black discoloration looks terrible at first, but if you look at it with a magnifying glass, you can see that it’s red,” says Marion Moers-Carpi. This discoloration is usually harmless and accompanies the patient until a new nail has grown on this finger.

Longitudinal or transverse grooves on the nails: “They are either genetic in most people or a sign of aging,” says Piontek. As a rule, however, the grooves are harmless.

How does the nail become beautiful again?

This of course depends on the cause of the change. If the medical diagnosis is “nail fungus”, it is often sufficient to apply a special varnish. At least if the nail is not 100 percent affected by the fungus. If it is, then those affected should take tablets in addition to the paint.

The doctor can find out whether changes in nail appearance are actually due to a calcium or vitamin deficiency by means of a blood test and then prescribe tablets if necessary.

There is also a proven home remedy for brittle nails: “Apply almond oil, which is available in pharmacies, to the nails every evening for eight weeks,” recommends Moers-Carpi. That usually helps.

Can you lose nails and then grow back?

Suppose a horse steps on your toe or you pinch the car door with your fingernail. “Then it may be that the affected nail turns black because a lot of blood collects at the injured area,” explains Moers-Carpi. As a result, the nail can bulge. Sometimes a doctor has to drill a hole in the nail so that the blood can drain out.

Sometimes it also happens that the nail comes off. But don’t worry: “As a rule, a new nail grows back slowly and beautifully,” says the dermatologist.

I don’t see a crescent moon on my fingernails – a concern?

The crescent, which is located at the transition between the fingernail and the skin, is called the lunula in medicine. This region is where the nail plate is formed. New skin cells are constantly being formed there, which form keratin inside and are responsible for the nail growing.

In some people, the lunula is not visible. “It may be because the cuticle has grown over it,” says Moers-Carpi. If you then push back the cuticle with a file, you can see the lunula. “And even if this isn’t the case, that doesn’t mean you don’t have it,” says the dermatologist.

