The project for the new multipurpose gym for the Cep district was presented yesterday by the municipal administration of Pisa, following the award by the Municipality of the financing of 3 million euros of PNRR funds obtained from the ‘Sport and suburbs’ tender.

“I would like to underline – said the Councilor for Sports Facilities Raffaele Latrofa – that the construction of this work, which involves an investment of almost 4 million euros, is a great opportunity for the Cep district, with minimal expenditure on the part of Pisan citizens. The work, a modern and functional structure, has in fact cost 3.9 million, of which 3 million financed with PNRR funds, 600 thousand euros with an old Apes fund linked to the construction of the plant (resources transferred from Apes to the Municipality as compensation for the construction of social housing built in place of the football field in the neighborhood) which had been unused for years and which we have recovered, and finally 300 thousand euros from the Municipality of Pisa. The structure has two separate bodies, one dedicated to basketball and volleyball with a small grandstand and a second one with an octagonal shape dedicated to boxing. Car parks and a large green space dedicated to outdoor activities with an equipped path will also be built”.

“We have presented this project to the citizens of the neighborhood who have provided us with valuable suggestions that we will take into consideration, above all for the aspects related to the management of the gym, which will obviously be the result of a specific tender in which we will give space and priority to the activities that have always characterized Cep, with a strong connotation of the link between social function and sporting activities” continued Latrofa.

“The executive project of the intervention, a structure of 1,050 square meters in total – explained the architect and designer Marco Guerrazzi – will go to tender by 31 December 2022, to be awarded by 31 March 2023, as required by the envisaged by the assignment of PNRR funds. The work will then have to be completed by 2026, but we plan to finish it much sooner, probably by the end of 2024”.

The project

The new sports facility, which will be built in via Vecelio in the Cep district, will consist of two gymnasiums built in different but connected buildings, with relative services, a grandstand for the public, ample parking space and a green area exterior, as well as sidewalks and distribution roads, in order to obtain a new and functional sports complex. The gymnasiums will be used for the sport of boxing in the octagonal body while, in the other volume, a gymnasium for volleyball and basketball will be built.

The area where the intervention will be carried out is municipal property and the urban destination is sports green. At the moment in the area there is a soccer field facility recently redeveloped by the Municipality with a service room, while in the extreme south a padel facility has been created through a private initiative. The intervention is divided into two distinct phases: the construction of the gymnasiums and, subsequently, the construction of the external areas. The intervention is part of a series of works in line with the Pisa-Cascina Inter-municipal Structural Plan which provides for the strengthening of the sports offer with the value of collective public equipment.

The construction typology envisages a prefabricated reinforced concrete structure, with a shed roof in the volleyball-basketball gym and a flat roof with brick-red sheath or flooring in the boxing gym. The brick-red color of the buildings ensures that they fit into the context of the neighborhood. The facades of the volleyball-basketball gym will be made with infill panels with high thermo-hygrometric performance but above all with a brick-red horizontal bevelled external finish, while the facades of the octagonal boxing gym will be clad in exposed brick. The red facades and the choice of colors serve to improve the insertion of the new buildings into the context and in particular to allow for dialogue and continuity with the Cep buildings. The paving of the pedestrian paths around the sports buildings and connecting to the car parks is in light colored architectural concrete and also in this case the chromatic choice has the purpose of improving the insertion of the pedestrian paths in the context. The parking lots are self-locking with grass, in order to reduce the environmental impact through a driveway but draining pavement.

The overall project, in addition to the chromatic characterization of the buildings, pays attention to the implementation of native vegetation characteristic of the area: in fact, the planting of numerous tall trees is envisaged (planting index not less than 1 plant/80 m2), which they have the purpose of mitigating the system and attenuating the heat islands that can be created in the car parks.

Finally, the design of the new intervention takes into account the eco-sustainable impact, also following assessments of the local environmental situation. As foreseen in all the projects financed by PNRR funds, the structure will be built with high efficiency characteristics from the point of view of thermal insulation and reduction of energy consumption, in addition to the use of systems for the exploitation of renewable energies with the installation of solar panels.