Design terraces with lights: ideas for outdoor lighting

Cozily furnished outdoor spaces are in great demand on warm evenings and nights, whereby terraces with lights can create a special atmosphere. This makes these areas more mood-enhancing to make time spent outside even more enjoyable. In addition, there are numerous cheap and sustainable ways to furnish the patio area with suitable lighting in a creative and stylish way. Here are some innovative design ideas and tips that you can consider.

Light up the garden and decorate terraces with lights

Whether you are with friends or family enjoying your garden area after the sun goes down, lights can make a world of difference. Adding these in the right places will definitely improve the mood at dusk. However, it is important to use suitable lighting to both beautify the outdoor space and make it more functional. For this reason, it would make sense to equip the areas used with various light sources in layers and to pay attention to the light intensity. For example, you can subtly illuminate seating areas with light strips, or illuminate the pathways between indoor and outdoor spaces with practical individual lights.

In addition, a properly lit patio looks livelier and can turn the whole garden area into a fun place. Both ceiling spotlights and uplighters can also be installed as practical light sources in special areas such as outdoor kitchens or pools. Staircase lighting is also an always trendy option that you can try if you want to add lights to your patio design.

Of course, you can also consider fairy lights, which can be flexibly added on trees, walls, pergolas or just like that. So discover below some examples that you can use to enhance almost any outdoor patio or garden area with lighting.

Start with candles or kerosene lamps as decorative elements

Of course, for more romance outdoors, the best option is to add candles or kerosene lamps on tables or as garden decorations. For example, pillar candles of different heights are suitable, which you can creatively place in a large and transparent glass lantern. You can also fill the container with sand or pebbles, while simply placing kerosene lamps on the ground or hanging them at strategic points. With lanterns, the light is correspondingly softer, although you can also opt for LED candles if you don’t want to buy them all the time. Some of them even switch on automatically when it gets dark.

If you want to go a step further in following the concept of sustainability, you can even create DIY light sources yourself from old glass bottles if you want to design terraces with lights cheaply. You can choose various shapes and colors and fill the bottles with lamp oil to make your outdoor area look unique. All you need are wicks that you attach to the corks and you have simple and mood-enhancing oil lamps that can be positioned almost anywhere. Mason jars also work well for this.

Attach fairy lights to trellises or pergolas

A beautifully planted wall with a trellis as a climbing aid for climbing plants is always a good idea for the outdoor area. You can try weaving weatherproof strings of lights into the structure to make it look even prettier in the evenings. Not only do you brighten up the area, you make the plants the focal point of the area. You can of course also do this with columns. Also, consider enlivening shapes with lights by sparkling pergolas over patios. In this way you create a fairytale ambience and can make such outdoor spaces even more inviting.

Setting accents and designing covered terraces with lights

To add accent lighting, you can also use the upper space on canopies. This would allow for indirect light and be able to illuminate the lower seating area in a subtle and stylish way. This also reflects the light, allowing you to adjust the light sources to optimally illuminate the outdoor area. You can also opt for colour-changing variants to set the right mood.

Brighten up the patio area with globe lamps

Interesting and eye-catching shapes are always eye-catching, with globe lamps offering another fun way to approach patio lighting with lights. This in turn puts the accent on the lighting and you can make the whole area even more beautiful with warm light sources. Even during the day, such arched elements in the garden can have a creative effect and look like sculptures. At night they glow with a warm glow for a striking architectural display.

Mimic interiors and bring them out with floor lamps

Making outdoor spaces look and feel like living spaces has become a trend in recent years. As far as outdoor lighting is concerned, even floor lamps would be suitable for decorating the outdoor spaces if you place them next to garden furniture such as a couch or armchair. In addition, there are variants specially designed for outdoor use that withstand bad weather and create the feeling of being in the living room.

Integrate lights into garden furniture and design terraces with lights

Another creative and innovative design idea is to install hanging lights under parasols or to illuminate outdoor furniture with light bulbs. The first variant is suitable for outdoor dining areas or counters that need more light for various evening activities. Thus, your garden umbrella will not only provide shade during the day, but will also act as the basis for your lighting in the evening. Choose between numerous models and designs to achieve the desired effect over a dining set or bar counter.

In addition, you can consider adding various light sources such as fairy lights or solar lights around or on patio furniture for an extra cozy experience. This would light up your outdoor space in an attractive way and would surely be an eye-catcher for any visitor. The idea would work perfectly with outdoor furniture such as sofas, benches and other pieces of furniture that you use to decorate your patio. Let your imagination run wild and wrap fairy lights around various outdoor items to make it even more charming and inviting.

Consider glowing planters

You can turn your patio into an even more eye-catching place in the evening or at night by using illuminated flower pots or planters. This would be an equally understated option for stylish outdoor lighting, allowing you to create an inviting ambiance for the evening garden at any time of the year. This allows your plants to look unique in the dark as they can take on architectural qualities in reflected light.

The angled lights emphasize the shape of the leaves and create a mystical atmosphere in the outdoor space. With this variant, you can also change the colors with suitable light sources depending on the mood. There are modern planters for the garden with integrated LED lighting that can even be controlled with a cell phone.