Design Week 2023, the Fuorisalone in Milan embraces sustainability: all the unmissable events

It’s time for Fuorisalone (in this article the “perfect” day with 10 events not to be missed), but also for sustainability. The most important international event for Design returns addressing the theme Laboratorio Futuro: a moment of discussion to translate today’s challenges into opportunities for tomorrow. Here is a selection, made in collaboration with Fuorisalone.itof events in which sustainability is the protagonist (at this link the special Design of breaking latest news).

«Vivarium»: a journey to discover bio-based materials Promoted by Materially and TotalTool, the «Vivarium» project explores the theme of bio-based materials as fundamental ingredients for the discovery and growth of design in the new generations. The set-up, designed by Giulio Ceppi, mainly welcomes materials, but also prototypes and products being tested. A collection that anticipates and explains the research and materials at the basis of learning tools and educational approaches intended for children and young designers of a very near future, organized into four large macro-families.

Where: Brera Academy of Fine Arts, via Brera, 28 – from 18 to 23 April.

«Colmar Again»: when design transforms defects into art Decommissioned or defective garments or their components (fabrics, ribbons, buttons, logos), destined for pulping, receive a second chance inside the No Waste Chair, a container chair made of recycled transparent plexiglass to make the content, created by the very young Dutch designer Kees Dekkers.

Where: Colmar Flagship Store, Piazza Gae Aulenti, 6 – from 17 to 23 April.

A bike ride at the Fuorisalone with VELLO The appointment is scheduled for April 18 at the Bicycle Station. It starts at 14.30 for a ride to discover pop-up exhibitions, installations and street-art works. After visiting historic districts such as Brera, the Navigli, Porta Venezia, the tour ends with a musical aperitif always at the Bicycle Station.

Where: The Bicycle Station, Corso Lodi, 66 – 18 April, from 2.30pm.

AssabOne hosts Giacomo Moor’s project for Live in Slums It is entitled «Design for communities» and was born from the collaboration between the Milanese designer Giacomo Moor and the NGO which has been carrying out urban regeneration work in the Nairobi area for years. Moor went to Mathare to create the prototypes of the furnishings for the refectory and dormitory of the Why Not Academy, a local school that welcomes about 300 children. The furnishings are presented by AssabOne together with an immersive photographic installation.

Where: Via Privata Assab, 1 – from 17 to 23 April.

Nike presents ISPAnificio Three days of workshops and exhibitions exploring the ethics and research of the ISPA collective, together with the new collection. Where: Viale Monza 91, from 21 to 23 April

Green Wise celebrates nature, in the Brera Design District Green Wise’s commitment to regenerative and sustainable green design dialogues with the works of Shizuka Tatsuno and Yuka Ando, ​​who interpret the interaction between the environment and artificial interventions with minimal volumes that enhance the beauty of nature in its infinite nuances. Where: Green Wise Italy Showroom, via Palermo, 5 – From 17 to 23 April.

Fuorisalone 2023: the Ro Plastic Prize in its fifth edition RoGUILTLESSPLASTIC is the international project, conceived in 2019, founded and curated by Rossana Orlandi and Nicoletta Orlandi Brugnoni. The 2023 edition launches three new categories through which to investigate and discover innovative solutions that promote new lifestyles and increasingly aware choices.

Where: Spazio Rossana Orlandi, via Matteo Bandello 14/16 – From 17 to 23 April.

RE;COLLECTIVE MILAN: sustainability and upcycling between fashion and design The Korean fashion brand RE;CODE, the Japanese design unit DEKASEGI, and 9 groups of Asian designers (Japan, Korea and China) who pursue sustainability in their respective fields, unite in the exhibition dedicated to the theme «Upcycle», dreaming of a future under the slogan of ‘creating meaningful change together’.

Where: Dropcity, tunnel 38-60, via Sammartini Giovanni Battista – From 17 to 23 April.

The appointments AFTER? for a Slow Design Week At the basis of the programming of AFTER? for MDW there is the theme of slowness, not intended only as a common theme of exhibitions, but as an approach to the event. Our idea is to offer an environment where there is time for discussion, dialogue, exchange and empathy. AFTER? it wants to be a place where quality relationships are generated and where to stay, not rush by.

Where: Via Carlo Boncompagni, 51/10 – From 18 to 23 April.