Desio, games and vandalized fitness equipment: the Municipality takes everything away. Start the controversy

Desio (Monza), 17 May 2023 – Benches damaged? All away. Vandalized games and equipment? Same as above. In other words: away the tooth, away the pain. It is a method that is causing discussion, the one undertaken by the Municipal Administration of Desio against everything that is under attack by rude people, vandals and “wreckers”.

Remove what is broken, to prevent certain situations from repeating themselves. As well as to prevent anyone from getting hurt. After the case, a few months ago, of the benches in the via Carducci area, now here are the equipment for fitness and movement, aimed at children, which were installed in piazza Don Giussani, just behind the town hall: positioned by the old junta, with an important investment of several thousand euros, e forever removed from the new one, after the raids of the uncivilized. “After my first report, the tools for children, wanted by us and cordoned off for more than a year, were still cordoned off – the former sports councilor Giorgio Gerosa jokes on social media -. but the barriers had changed arrangement: from parallel lines to an equilateral triangle. On my return, now, a new amazing magic: the vandalized tools have been made to disappear and in their place they have appeared, shy in the grass…manhole covers! A great circus show this Desio with more selfies, more taxes for the Desians, less tools for the children but… more manhole covers!”. “That it was not a suitable area for that kind of tools – the reply of the councilor for public works Martina Cambiaghi -. Indeed they have been damaged bythe boys who frequent the square, which made them unusable and dangerous. For this reason we have removed them, we will repair them and place them in more suitable areas, such as in via Lampugnani or via Tolstoj. Unfortunately for the city there is always serious damage: repairing them costs between 1100 and 1400 euros each, plus VAT, resources that we could use for other things, perhaps to buy more fitness and play equipment, but to be positioned in more suitable areas”.