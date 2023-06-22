Desperately looking for a Management that knows how to “manage”

by Umberto DeConto

Dear Director,

I have been a family doctor for almost forty years and I still enjoy doing it; I hate bureaucracy and I can’t stand the phrase: “contact your doctor”; I can’t even bear that someone, without knowing what I’m doing, decides “how” I have to do it. I am referring to all corporate, regional and ministerial management who continually issue circulars and intervene with their correction even before their applicability and criteria have been understood.

It bothers me that someone is deciding the location or construction of the “new” Health Houses (Hub = Pivot) of which my surgery should become an external link (Spoke = Radius), assignees of high-sounding and nebulous tasks and which will be directed by for which specific qualification courses are being hypothesized and I foresee new interpretative diversity of roles and functions.

Furthermore, the Health Homes will correspond to mission 6 of the PNRR and therefore to the “Health Management”, the right hand of my Company, while my clinic will also have to achieve the objectives of mission 5, the “Social Management”, the left hand of this Company in which, evangelically?, I have the impression that they don’t speak to each other. Above all, neither hand has a relationship with my activity, the missionary front office that would like to perceive itself as an efficient part of our Health Service. And instead I only deal with uncritical executors.

Several times I have seen enlightened welfare projects born in my Region, translated into nebulous norms, transferred to cryptic circulars and applied by obtuse executives. Moreover, the time passed between the idea and the application was such that whoever had thought had not written, whoever had written had nothing to do with the dissemination and whoever applied knew neither creators, nor drafters, nor, less often , the disseminators. And I, a young enthusiast, who thought I had understood the spirit of the project, found myself struggling with the application of the procedures and, moreover, not having interlocutors to confirm or correct my thinking, but only performance accountants, instead of evaluators and directors.

Yes, I would like, after forty years to be direct; precisely: directed, not commanded. Being able to count on the presence within my company of someone with whom to compare my activity, discuss the reasons for some choices, propose improvement actions and also accept reminders or corrections. Someone who acts with the assumption of decision-making and not just executive or formal responsibility; a responsibility that I personally play every day when I have to choose an assessment, a therapy, a consultancy and, even more meaningfully, when I do not consider an assessment, a therapy, a consultancy necessary.

It bothers me to know that the Diagnostic Therapeutic Assistance Pathways (PDTA) are written elsewhere and applied tout court in my ASL and that they are concentrated in the DT forgetting the A; that they are known to apply to no more than 80% of cases of that disease, but that no one understands how to care for the other 20%; that the PDTA concern only the most important pathologies which, for heaven’s sake, represent the highest health expenditure, while I find myself spending the vast majority of my time with other pathologies or conditions, less important, but enormously more widespread and repeated and which are those constantly present in my surgery.

It bothers me to be measured on performance instead of clinic. I still remember the discussion, useless, with the manager who a few years ago was sorry because I hadn’t been able to fully apply the diabetes PDTA in two of my patients who lacked the dosage of microalbuminuria; and I said that it was useless to measure the microalbuminuria in the two subjects who clearly had proteinuria. I explained to her that it would be like asking a plumber to measure the dripping of a faucet that runs at full jet. There was no way; the data was missing in the PDTA summary table!

I think about it every time I find myself in similar situations, but I still don’t ask for microalbuminuria in case of frank proteinuria.

Umberto De Conto

MMG Treviso

June 21, 2023

