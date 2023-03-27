© Getty Images/Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision

Especially since the spread of the contagious omicron variant, more and more people (sometimes more than once) have been infected with the coronavirus” title=”Weiterlesen zum Thema Coronavirus“>Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. This not only means that some people still avoid visiting the doctor for fear of infection, but that many people are also asking specific questions about how to behave in the event of an infection. Can you go to the doctor with Corona? Or do you have to cancel a doctor’s appointment if you have COVID-19? And can you bring companions to doctor’s appointments? In the following, you can read about the rules of conduct to be observed in medical practices and hospitals.

Doctor’s appointment during the corona pandemic – what do I have to consider?

If you have made an appointment with a doctor because of an existing illness, acute symptoms (which do not indicate a corona infection) or a preventive medical check-up, you can and should keep this appointment.

If you want to avoid an on-site appointment due to the potential risk of infection, the digital consultation hour can be used to clarify whether a personal visit to the practice is still necessary, for example in the case of a minor illness. Video consultation hours are also an option if you have not been a patient in the practice before.

Sick leave is also still possible as part of a digital video consultation, as long as no physical examination is necessary for the diagnosis. The possibility of getting sick leave by telephone has been available again since August 4, 2022, after the regulation has been suspended in the meantime. For people with mild respiratory problems, sick leave can be given by telephone for seven days, with a maximum of one week extension. Follow-up prescriptions may also continue to be issued after a telephone anamnesis and sent by post.

The option to have therapeutic sessions, such as physical therapy or speech therapy sessions, online was removed on April 1, 2022.

The regulations can be adjusted again depending on the pandemic.

Do I need a negative corona test?

A negative antigen or PCR test can occur in a medical, therapeutic, or nursing practice not as a requirement required for treatment.

There is still one in medical practices until April 7, 2023 mask duty, depending on the federal state, this can also affect therapeutic practices. This does not apply to medical or therapeutic staff. In addition, practices can exercise their domiciliary rights to require masks to be worn.

The general rule is: suspect based on typical symptoms such as If you have a cough, runny nose or sore throat that you could be suffering from an infection with the coronavirus, or if a rapid antigen test or PCR test was even positive, then you should not simply see your doctor. If it is not absolutely necessary for you to attend the appointment (e.g. a routine check-up appointment in a dental practice), it is strongly recommended that you postpone the appointment.

Otherwise, before you go to the practice, you should inform the staff there about your symptoms or your positive test result by telephone. Some GP practices offer the possibility of a special consultation for people with COVID-19, in some cases a PCR test can also be carried out directly in this context. Other practices have also prepared to receive patients with a corona infection in specially separated areas in urgent cases.

Please call your practice to find out what options there are in the event of a (potential) corona infection and whether – and if so, how – you can keep your appointment.

Doctor’s appointment: what is canceled and what is happening?

Currently, most doctor’s appointments can also be kept. However, since the pandemic situation is developing very dynamically, the responsible authorities decide again at regular intervals which examinations will take place. The regulations therefore only apply temporarily.

Especially with a view to possible bottlenecks due to corona infections among medical staff or due to a high utilization of intensive care beds in hospitals, for example, it can be predictable Operations continue to come to shifts. If in doubt, you will be informed by telephone or in writing if your already planned appointment does not take place.

What are the rules in the hospital?

Since March 1, 2023, no negative coronavirus/test” title=”Weiterlesen zum Thema Corona-Test”>Corona test before entering a hospital. This applies to employees as well as patients and visitors. For the latter, however, the obligation to wear a medical mask will remain in place until April 7th.

In general, however, it is advisable to avoid visiting a person in the hospital if you have symptoms of the disease, so as not to endanger patients.

Can I take someone with me to the doctor?

In principle, the same regulations apply to accompanying persons as to patients: If there are symptoms of a coronavirus infection or if there is even a positive test, this person should not come to the doctor’s appointment if possible. If there is no other option, for example because the patient urgently needs the help of the person concerned, the staff in the practice should be informed by telephone before the appointment.

Depending on the infection process, there may also be restrictions for accompanying persons. If you are unsure, ask again by telephone when you arrange the doctor’s appointment or shortly before the appointment.

Anyone who has to make an appointment with a doctor should observe the following rules when visiting the practice to minimize the risk of infection with the coronavirus for themselves and others:

Call ahead: Do not show up at the practice unannounced. This avoids large crowds of people in the waiting room. Come alone: If possible, do without an accompanying person. When visiting a pediatrician, it is better to leave siblings at home if possible. Show up on time: Enter the practice neither too early nor too late. In this way you avoid unnecessary waiting times in the premises. Avoid public transport: The following is particularly recommended for people who have an increased risk of a severe course of the disease: Do not use public transport to get to the practice. Take a cell phone with you: You may be asked to wait outside for a call. In this way, the number of people in the rooms can be minimized. Disinfect your hands: Before and after entering the premises, you should disinfect your hands if possible. Many practices have set up appropriate disinfectant dispensers for the patients. Don’t shake hands: In order to keep the risk of infection low, it is more polite not to shake hands with others. There is a risk of smear infection when shaking hands. It is therefore strongly discouraged. Follow the hygiene rules: The same applies in doctor’s offices: cough and sneeze into the crook of your arm, do not touch your face with your hands and wash your hands thoroughly on a regular basis. Keep your distance: Wherever possible, you should keep a minimum distance of 1.5 meters from the practice staff and other patients. The formation of groups in front of the practice door should also be avoided. Wear one Mouthguard: Wearing an FFP2 mask or medical surgical mask slows down your airflow and mucus sputum when you cough or sneeze. Such a mask can therefore also help to protect fellow human beings from infection. To a certain extent, an FFP2 mask can also protect the person wearing it from infection.

Author: Viola Lex; revised: jasmine smoke