Despite delivery bottlenecks: the leading association of health insurance companies wants to reduce prices for antibiotics by a quarter

The umbrella association of health insurance companies (GKV-SV) proposes to reduce the reimbursement prices (fixed amounts) for some active ingredients that are critical to supply. This thwarts the goal of stabilizing the supply of antibiotics. Supply bottlenecks seem inevitable, politicians must intervene.

Among those affected is the antibiotic amoxicillin/clavulanic acid, which is used against bladder or middle ear infections. Particularly absurd: This active ingredient and its therapeutic alternatives are affected by shortages.

Reason for the delivery bottlenecks: More and more manufacturers are withdrawing from antibiotic production because it is becoming a loss-making business. “It is now becoming even more difficult to produce this important drug profitably,” says Bork Bretthauer, Managing Director of Pro Generika: “The reduction in the fixed amount increases the risk that other manufacturers will have to withdraw from production.”

According to Bretthauer, the measure shows that the GKV-SV – unlike politicians – still does not understand the problem behind the bottlenecks. “The extreme cost pressure is at the expense of supply. You can’t lower prices any further!” The “Medicine Delivery Bottlenecks and Supply Improvement Act” (ALBVVG) does not go far enough, but it shows the insight that only more manufacturers with diversified supply chains can stabilize supplies. This finding is now being contradicted.

“If the GKV-SV wants to undo the intended improvements by technocratically sticking to the main thing cheap principle, political intervention is necessary,” said Bretthauer: “The Ministry of Health must make use of its legal supervision and prevent the reduction.”

Background: Amoxicillin, in combination with clavulanic acid, is effective against a number of bacterial infections. Mathematically, manufacturers currently receive 16.17 euros for a pack of 10. According to the wishes of the GKV-SV, this fixed amount should now be reduced to 12.38 euros.

