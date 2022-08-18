In less than a week, Destiny 2 players will have the third and final updated Destiny 2 subclass, as Arc 3.0 will debut alongside the next as-yet-unannounced season of the game.

While we haven’t seen Arc 3.0 in action (Bungie may save it for a Destiny 2 showcase before the new season drops), the developer has now shared an informative blog post discussing it The goals are achieved through the improved class, and its inspiration.

Curiously, Bungie points to the 2009 Jason Statham film Crank 2: High Volt as the inspiration for the redesigned curriculum. If you haven’t seen the movie, Statham’s heart has been replaced by a battery, and in order to survive, he has to keep his body powered up by falling into all sorts of utterly absurd and absurd situations. “It’s a great starting point for the fantasy the team wants to achieve,” Bungie said, and it’s all about “namely ridiculous closing speeds and maximum impact on arrival.”

“We had a lot of thought, ‘Oh, you got this buff, and then — like Jason Statham’s heart — you need to keep it going by staying in the fight,’ said Destiny designer Mike Humbolt,”[隨著設計的發展]We strayed from that just because it’s hard to achieve in Destiny’s game, where you delete 75 monsters in a room and walk through a hallway. But that’s the emotional fantasy we want to pursue: very much like “living on the edge.” “

This blog post does dive into the design process of each hunter, warlock and titan arc ability, hunters get arc staff and wink power again, warlock is built around Designed by “Emperor Palpatine in Full Lightning Finger Mode”, Titans gain various ways to ram and pierce enemies.

See the full blog post here.