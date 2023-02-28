If you’re a fan of all things Marvel and Disney California Adventure, you’ll want to keep reading!

We learned recently that Rogers: The Musical would be coming soon to Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure. This short, one-act musical tells the story of Steve Rogers, the first Captain America.

Disney updated their casting call for this musical to confirm a few characters that many Marvel fans were hoping to see on stage!

The confirmed roles include the Starkettes, Peggy Carter, Young Steve, Nick Fury, and Steve Rogers. We can expect to see these characters on-stage at the Hyperion Theater this summer!

This production is based on the fictional Broadway musical portrayed in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. With numbers written by an award-winning team, we’re sure this new show will be a hit!

