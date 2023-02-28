Home Health Details REVEALED for Disney’s New Musical
If you’re a fan of all things Marvel and Disney California Adventure, you’ll want to keep reading!

Disney California Adventure

We learned recently that Rogers: The Musical would be coming soon to Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure. This short, one-act musical tells the story of Steve Rogers, the first Captain America.

Disney updated their casting call for this musical to confirm a few characters that many Marvel fans were hoping to see on stage!

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 10: Rogers The Musical performs onstage during D23 Expo 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California on September 10, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

The confirmed roles include the Starkettes, Peggy Carter, Young Steve, Nick Fury, and Steve Rogers. We can expect to see these characters on-stage at the Hyperion Theater this summer!

©Marvel

This production is based on the fictional Broadway musical portrayed in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. With numbers written by an award-winning team, we’re sure this new show will be a hit!

Hawkeye is on Disney+!

As usual, make sure to follow along for more Disney-related news and updates! If you’re looking for more fun at Disney California Adventure, click the link below!

Click here for more at Disney California Adventure!

Are you excited to see this new show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

