Detection of Listeria! Immediate meat recall at Edeka

Listeria were detected in a Vitello Tonato at Edeka. These can be hazardous to health. Therefore, this meat product at Edeka must now be recalled.

Meat recall: Listeria detected in Vitello Tonato at Edeka

The Federal Office for Consumer Protection and Food Safety (BVL) announced that it was the product “Moments of Pleasure Vitello Tonato” in 150 gram packaging from the Edeka supermarket chain.

“During a routine quality control, the bacterium ‘Listeria monocytogenes’ was detected in the product. The item was mainly offered at Edeka and Marktkauf,” explained the BVL.

The manufacturer took the product directly from sale. A statement reads: “Only goods with a best-before date (MHD) of July 1, 2023 are affected. The imprint is on the front of the packaging. Other best-before dates and other items from the Edeka Genussmomente brand are not affected.” Consumption of the product is strongly discouraged.

The product is sold in Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hamburg, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony and Thuringia.