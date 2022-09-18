Cancer is one of the most subtle diseases. Thanks to an innovative examination it is possible to find out if you have an early stage cancer. Here are all the details to understand what it is.

Cancer is one of the most widespread pathologies of our time. In fact, in recent decades, the percentage of people suffering from cancer has increased dramatically.

Among the factors that have led to a significant increase in this pathology are: smoking, obesity, pollution, stress. In fact, lifestyle is essential to prevent the appearance of neoplasms. Sedentary life, foods with a high fat content, unruly rhythms, are certainly not friends of health, quite the contrary.

In order to live well and for as long as possible, it is of primary importance to follow a diet with the right amount of nutrients, do physical activity, sleep the necessary time, do not smoke, do not drink too many alcoholic beverages.

However, very often, despite following a healthy lifestyle, cancer pathologies still appear. For this reason it is necessary to undergo periodic checkups to check our state of health. It may sound paranoid, but it’s definitely not the case. After all, it has always been said that arriving is better than healing.

The most insidious tumors

There are different types of tumors, more or less treatable. Among those with a worse prognosis there are tumors of the pancreas. In this case, unfortunately, the survival rate from the discovery of the disease is about six months. In fact, it’s bad to say but most people with pancreatic cancer can’t recover.

In second place among the most insidious cancers is lung cancer, the leading cause of death among men. Immediately after, there is breast cancer, the primary cause of death among women. The biggest problem is that very often this disease does not give symptoms, and when it is too late. However, things may change and it may be easier to spot the condition and stop it in time.

A revolutionary exam that can save lives

Therefore many neoplasms occur in silent form and it is not always easy to identify them even with specific screening.

The health company GRAIL has created an innovative blood test, capable of identifying even particular types of tumors, not traceable with classic screening. This particular blood test is called MCED or Galleri test. Its reliability is very high, given that 71% of the people who participated in the study were affected by first or second stage cancers.

So it’s a simple blood test, but it really makes a difference because it can save your life.