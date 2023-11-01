Determination of the GKV additional contribution rate for 2024 / vdek: New spending risks, for example from hospital reform, are not taken into account

Berlin – The Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) has set the average additional contribution rate in statutory health insurance (GKV) for 2024 at 1.7 percent, an increase of 0.1 percentage points. Ulrike Elsner, Chairwoman of the Association of Replacement Funds, explains this. V. (vdek):

“With the increase in the average additional contribution rate by 0.1 percentage points compared to 2023, the BMG is following the suggestion of the GKV estimators group from October 12, 2023. However, the estimate is based solely on the expenditure items already known for 2024. However, new spending risks, such as legislation surrounding hospital reform, were not priced in. The current debate on hospital reform makes it clear that the statutory health insurance will probably face billions in additional expenditure. Contrary to the requirements of the GKV Financial Stabilization Act 2022, there is still no concept for long-term strengthening of the GKV.

Passing on the spending risks for which the state is responsible year after year on the contributors contradicts the goals set in the traffic light government’s coalition agreement. The coalition is still required to quickly implement its announced measures – the dynamization of the federal subsidy and the refinancing of expenses for recipients of citizens’ money from tax revenues.”

The Association of Replacement Funds e. V. (vdek) is the advocacy group and service provider for all six replacement funds, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

The Association of Replacement Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of Commercial Registered Relief Funds (Replacement Funds)” in Eisenach. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds”. V.” (VdAK).

More than 300 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representatives with a total of around 400 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the replacement funds.

