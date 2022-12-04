Sand start purifying yourself now you won’t have to run for cover later. Our detox program is easy and requires no fasts or sacrifices. Indeed, it pampers you with foods that strengthen the defenses and give energy

Cleanse before the holidays

If I think back to every year I have a collection of gym memberships abandoned after the initial enthusiasm, of proclamations with which I would have eliminated bread and pasta – to deflate a bit – and which are all shipwrecked at the first irrepressible cravings, boxes of herbal teas purifying products that soon became the perfect accompaniment for a sweet treat to cheer up boring afternoons or bad weather. The detox resolutions made in January, after the excesses of the holidays, are the ones that break down early, leaving us only more frustrated and dissatisfied.

So why not try to do things differently? Let’s use these weeks that separate us from the usual marathon of slices of panettone for implement a preventive strategy and learn a new way to feed ourselves. Western and Eastern medicine agree: a plan to cleanse yourself before the holidays that’s what it takes to not need it later.

Password: detox

Try searching #detox on Instagram: You will see 24 million posts. Those who love it swear they can’t do without it periodically. Detractors argue instead that it’s just a marketing invention, because our body is able to keep itself efficient. Who is right? Both of them. It is indeed true that the organism is a perfect machine and that bodies responsible for purification – lymphatic system, kidneys, skin, intestines, lungs and especially the liver, the conductor – are indefatigable and efficient.

But it is also true that with modern food, city pollution, stress, the abuse of medicines, this wonderful machine is likely to be subjected to an excessive amount of work. For this may be from time to time necessary a “cleaning” that “lightens” – just like a sink with a clogged filter – and let it return to optimal functioning. «It is essential to always keep the body clean: otherwise, progressive intoxication occurs which, in addition to leading to immediate general malaise and psychophysical disturbances, with accumulation of weight, cellulite and a tendency to sadness and depression, exposes us to deficiencies of the immune system and to a state of inflammation which, if protracted, can become the terrain for even serious illnesses» explains Marco Montagnani, Taoist master and expert in Chinese medicine. «In Eastern traditions, detox is not a practice to be resorted to to stop excesses and “blunders” but a periodic maintenance to be done to our body. A cuddle, not a punishment.”

I liver friendly foods

Fasting is useless: you need liver-friendly foods. «It is common to think that drastic calorie restriction, fasting or a liquid diet are the methods to allow our body to detoxify and restart, but this is not the case. The opposite is true: an effective detox aims to favor the work of the organs, rebalance the hormones, give a new start to the metabolism, functions that we can activate only by introducing specific foods and nutrients» explains Sara Farnetti, specialist in internal medicine and functional nutrition.

To detoxify the liverkey body of purification, better limit yourself to light meals based on functional foods. Eat mostly foods vegetablescome cereals, legumes e seasonal vegetables, focusing above all on the bitter ones that stimulate liver activity: black cabbage, herbs, chicory, dandelion, turnip tops, broccoli, radicchio. He often brings artichokes to the table: «Artichokes contain cynarin and cynaropicrin, powerful antioxidants capable of facilitating biliary emptying and the liver purification process, lowering transaminases (the indicator of ongoing inflammation, ed), triglycerides and cholesterol bad» continues Farnetti. «Skip the vegetables in hot oil and flavor them with chili pepper, curcuma e ginger are two strategies to stimulate the production of bile, the first way of excretion of toxins from our body. Precious too aromatic plantsespecially parsley which supports the cleansing of the liver and kidneys thanks to apiol».

Green light to the ggood fish dishes, extra virgin olive oilavocado (thanks to glutathione which helps purify the liver) and dried fruit (2-3 almonds or hazelnuts are ideal as a snack): the omega 3 of these foods help to purify you by counteracting the onset of inflammatory processes. “Bring eggs to the table often: they don’t tire the kidneys and give a sprint to the work of the liver” advises Dr. Farnetti.

Detox meal ideas

Does it seem difficult to you? Here are some ideas. For lunch and dinner, you can make brown rice patties with broccoli, leeks, turmeric; a wholemeal pasta with artichokes, garlic, parsley and lemon; chickpea porridge with herbs and guacamole; a red lentil soup with lemon and turmeric; cream of Jerusalem artichokes, ginger and pumpkin with rosemary; en papillote white fish with black cabbage sautéed in padel.la. Did you get hungry? Me too.

«In an effective detox you not only eat, but you learn to eat better. Confine yourself to extreme diets, poor in nutrients, risk depriving the body and compromising its defenses. On the contrary, detoxification serves to enhance the immune and metabolic efficiency. If the detox par excellence is in spring, the season of the liver, winter is another perfect time to purify the body by toning up its most important functions, because we can consume yang, warming and energizing foods, like the ones we have described here» explains Montagnani. This is a nice Christmas present for our health and well-being.

the liquid diet

How do we put it with juices, smoothies, extracts that, from Gwyneth Paltrow onwards, are sold to us as essential in detox days?

«Hydration is also essential for the elimination of toxins through urine and feces. If there is a lack of water, the urine will be concentrated and the intestine will become sluggish, while the body should empty itself completely every day, to prevent the toxins that the liver has processed from being reabsorbed by the body. It is necessary hydrate often throughout the day, placing emphasis on frequency rather than quantity. Herbal teas based on fennel, mallow, dandelion, nettle, burdock or waters flavored with mint, lemon, sliced ​​ginger are ideal. And, contrary to popular belief, even a few coffees: taken in moderation (3-5 cups a day) activates the hepatic gland» explains Dr. Farnetti.

Specific remedies come from Eastern wisdom: «According to the principles of traditional Chinese medicine, liver and kidneys are linked by an energetic kinship called mother-child: the kidneys are the mother of the liver so, when we want to purify the latter, we must not forget to tone it up. To achieve this, the magnolia berry or wu wei zi is indicated: you prepare it as a tea and drink a cup a day. Pomegranate juice and black bean decoction are also useful (then you can toast them and consume them as a snack), as well as an integration with reishi mushrooms (ganoderma lucidum), useful in liver purification processes thanks to cytochrome p450, and chaga (inonotus oblique), a fungus that slows down the oxidative processes of the liver thanks to betulinic acid and inotodiol» explains oriental medicine expert Marco Montagnani.