The swimsuit rehearsal is approaching and we all want to lose weight and have the magic formula to get the perfect shape. Is the detox diet the answer?

Nutritional influencers propose it to obtain significant health effects, but can we trust it? The much coveted benefits are weight loss, clear skin, mental clarity and a general sense of purity. The detox diet promises these results.

It is a diet which aims to eliminate harmful substances that accumulate in our body. In fact, the body produces toxins during natural metabolic processes. For example, lactic acid and urea, but it is also exposed to environmental toxins, such as lead from car exhaust. Here then is that the detox, special and restrictive, proposes to eliminate the enemy toxins. It is based on green juices, broths and mixtures containing ginger and lemon juice and detoxifying smoothies that promise to purify our body.

What do doctors think?

Our body is already capable of filtering out toxins. It is a job that he does constantly and regardless of what he eats. The gastrointestinal tract is our second brain, it does the same kind of work that the famous detox sodas would do. All functions are performed by the bodies in charge as the doctors tell us. The liver, for example, chews up substances found in alcohol. The skin eliminates them with sweat. The kidneys filter them.

There is no evidence of the effectiveness of these detox treatments. Also, there have been no controlled studies showing that celery juice actually cleanses the body. Dr. Ryan Marino, medical toxicologist at the University Hospitals of Cleveland, on The Science of Health podcast, explained: “There aren’t just toxins floating around in our bodies and nothing you buy at the drugstore will help us with that“. In addition, a crash diet can have other consequences. Healthy juices often contain foods like spinach and beets, which are high in acid oxalates and can lead to increased inflammation or the formation of kidney stones. Certainly this regime involves the intake of fewer calories. Although for many this is the solution to get back in shape, we must be careful, because this also involves the loss of energy. Therefore, there is a risk of losing the key nutrients of a balanced diet.

Advice is always to maintain a critical attitude, relying on professionals. It is advisable to eat less processed foods and more dietary fiber, because the best diet is one that can be followed for a long time. Dr. Marino stated that: “The starting point is that nobody needs to detox, if you think you do, you should talk to a doctor first“.

