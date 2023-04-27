Detox for Health – Medicine and Health, Medical Specialists and Wellness

Is detoxifying the body really important for health?

Detox for better health

I am often asked, is detoxification necessary?

Many believe that a mixed diet with vegetables, side dishes and enough protein is enough today to be and stay healthy.

But that is a false conclusion, because these are not the only criteria that are decisive for staying healthy and fit into old age. The body needs strength and energy every day to drain the residues of digestion and metabolism.

Typical signs that you should reflect on your life with all areas of life in order to live healthier can be the following:

Being tired and exhausted, but also quickly losing strength, although you are motivated,

can no longer switch off due to excessive stress and the frequent feeling of being overwhelmed

Insomnia with long falling asleep times, frequent waking up or waking up very early and not being able to fall asleep,

Obesity, especially when it is no longer so easy to lose weight, high blood pressure, rheumatic diseases

Degenerative and chronic diseases of any kind.

Why is that?

Illnesses are like volcanic eruptions, there is often long rumblings in the body, just as there is long rumblings inside the earth before volcanic eruptions, then suddenly the volcano erupts. Even in the case of illness, the slagging phase can last several decades.

According to Ayurveda, these are all diseases that have to do with the metabolism no longer functioning optimally. The Agni, i.e. the digestive fire, decreases, but more and more Ama is formed in its place – these are the metabolic waste products, i.e. what the body can no longer eliminate via the liver, kidneys, lungs and skin. This waste, as we say in the West, gets deposited in the body and causes all these problems.

We in the West also know that these diseases, which I mentioned earlier, are becoming more common in middle life. However, this does not primarily have anything to do with the menopause, it usually has more to do with the fact that the body can no longer compensate. It literally threw in the towel, the inner healer is simply not able to compensate because of our ignorance.

Health has something to do with the fact that we, each of us, take responsibility for ourselves and our health. Health is an information problem. But not that this information does not exist, but that we do not use this information to stay healthy.

The following points are helpful in resolving this dilemma in the body:

Movement:

Exercise is an important factor that contributes to health. It doesn’t matter whether it’s swimming, running, jogging, hiking or another discipline. The main thing is to get into a routine.

Movement exercises such as the 5 Tibetans are also very beneficial. Yoga, the 5 Tibetans or Chi-Kung exercises can be practiced anywhere, in nature, at home or even when travelling. In my fasting courses I also teach Tai Chi Che – a series of 9 exercises that are said to lead to immortality.

Sleep is an important healing elixir.

In the body we have the sympathetic and para-sympathetic nerves. These two are part of the autonomic nervous system and they control almost everything in the body, including the rhythm of activity and rest.

The sympathetic leads us outward and into activity. The parasympathetic nervous system brings calm and thus creates the conditions for a good metabolic situation for regeneration and detoxification. Unfortunately, this balance is disturbed in most people because they are in activity mode for too long and the body can no longer regenerate and detoxify.

We can also promote the parasympathetic nervous system through meditation, among other things, and by switching to relaxation, rest and serenity in good time in the evening.

In Ayurveda, when it comes to sleep disorders, it is essential to look at the last 4-6 hours before going to bed so that sources of disturbance can be eliminated there for a good night’s sleep.

Ayurvedic nutrition

We are what we eat – this applies to eating and drinking – but this also applies to the environment that we choose voluntarily or seemingly involuntarily.

In terms of food, I can only recommend the Ayurvedic diet, which promotes detoxification and helps ensure that all cells are optimally nourished.

Drinking is another factor that promotes our well-being and health. Warmth

According to Ayurveda, drinks are recommended because they support the body in producing heat and activating the detoxification power and the immune system. Teas are of course the best choice here – herbal teas, ginger tea or just boiled water, drunk warm.

Eating and drinking keeps body and soul together, but only if it is the right choice, otherwise it creates illness and the symptoms I described at the beginning.

Loving Relationships

Yes, last but not least it is of course the loving relationships that keep us healthy. Love is like a ray of sunshine that warms everything and illuminates everything.

And it is these loving relationships that strengthen our immune and detoxification power.

It’s not so important how many followers you have on social media, it’s about friendships that are truly nurtured from the heart and from the heart.

True health lies in the avoidance of disease-causing factors.

Ayurveda as a health teaching for health care and also for a successful job

Ayurveda is a very individual health science that ultimately leads to enjoying a long, healthy and happy life. In Wolfgang Neutzler’s Ayurveda school you can learn Ayurveda for health care. But there you can also lay the foundations for successfully becoming self-employed with Ayurveda.

Here it goes to the preventive healthcare seminars

Click here for the training courses for one successful activity with Ayurveda

The Ayurveda School Wolfgang Neutzler is an independent private school.

The headmaster of the school for Ayurveda, Wolfgang Neutzler, has been practicing as an alternative practitioner with a focus on Ayurveda since 1985. As a coach, he looks after people specifically when it comes to changing their diet and losing weight.

The main focus of his work are online seminars and training courses. A fast and effective way of learning, without travel expenses and stress, especially in this day and age.

The following online offers are available: Training to become an Ayurveda nutritionist, Ayurveda cooking courses, weight loss training, Ayurveda fasting week, course instructor for Ayurveda baby massage, massage for pregnant women, Ayurveda constitution determination, Ayurveda massages, Ayurveda relaxation Trainer.

Wolfgang Neutzler is the author and co-author of 8 books, including 5 Ayurveda books.

The goal is to give a lot of people access to Ayurveda.

Ayurveda – the knowledge of a healthy, long and happy life

company contact

Ayurveda School Wolfgang Neutzler

Wolfgang Neutzler

Oberfischbacher Str. 7

88677 Markdorf

0157 51271025





Press contact

Ayurveda-Presse-Agentur

Wolfgang Neutzler

Oberfischbacher Str. 7

88677 Markdorf

0157 51271025



/